HTX 2025 Outlook: Five Sectors to Look Forward to, and How Trump’s Policy Will Affect Crypto Industry

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The year 2024 marks a significant chapter in the history of the crypto industry, where we witnessed continuous breakthroughs in blockchain technology, surges in Bitcoin price, and a gradually more open regulatory environment, with cryptocurrencies gaining increasing recognition from the mainstream. As 2025 unfolds, HTX, the world’s leading digital asset exchange, has released its latest report, HTX 2024 Global Web3 Blockchain Ecosystem Review and 2025 Outlook , which provides forward-looking insights into the development prospects of the crypto industry.

Key Sectors for 2025

In the report, HTX highlighted five key sectors that showed encouraging progress last year, and will continue to closely monitor these areas in 2025.

Bitcoin Ecosystem

In 2024, Bitcoin’s market dominance kept increasing, solidifying its position as the core asset, with spot ETFs acting as liquidity channels, and U.S. listed companies such as MicroStrategy (MSTR) serving as the vehicles to absorb unlimited dollar liquidity.

As a result, it is increasingly essential to further develop Bitcoin’s ecosystem and enhance capital utilization efficiency. With strong support from macro markets and infrastructure support, a further surge in Bitcoin demand over the next two years is well-anticipated.

Infrastructure

Infrastructure remained a cornerstone in 2024’s crypto investments and funding. The synergy between capital and technology has driven the rapid development of Layer 1, Layer 2, and middleware projects, among others.

Layer 1 solutions, in particular, now represent the focal point of technical development and exploration within the crypto space, and it is expected to remain a priority for development resources and capital investment in the future.

Meme Coins

The Meme coin sector emerged as a hotspot in 2024, fostering community consensus while integrating with fields like DeFi and GameFi to create new use cases. As the crypto market environment grows increasingly favorable, more retail investors are expected to enter the market, positioning Meme projects as vital channels for capital inflows.

AI

In 2024, the intersection of Crypto and AI sector has been driving the exploration of several segmented fields, the hottest one of which is AI agents. In the future, AI agents will gradually become personal butlers and assistants for users, serving them with comprehensive capabilities. Over time, they may develop unique cultures and religions.

This deep integration of AI and encryption technology is a groundbreaking evolution that is unattainable within Web2 and cannot be achieved by Web3 relying solely on encryption technology.

TON Ecosystem

Attributable to Telegram’s hundreds of millions of users and robust technical support, the TON ecosystem achieved significant milestones in various fields, pioneering the monetization of Web2 social applications through crypto. Moving into 2025, it needs to explore and find new business models to improve user retention and identify its next growth curve.

Donald Trump Effect: Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Worth Anticipating

The report also discusses the potential impact of crypto-friendly policies that could arise after Donald Trump takes office. Two important bills, the FIT21 Act and the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act, are likely to pass more quickly thanks to him.

The FIT21 Act aims to create a clear legal framework for token issuance and trading by classifying tokens as digital assets or digital commodities, transferring the regulatory responsibilities of many blockchain projects from the SEC to the CFTC, and introducing a safe harbor mechanism. This would help standardize and promote the healthy growth of the entire industry.

The Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act, aligning with Trump’s campaign promises, if passed, would mark Bitcoin’s transition from a niche asset to a nationally recognized reserve asset, greatly enhancing its legitimacy and recognition. It may also prompt other countries to adopt similar measures to further advance Bitcoin’s global recognition and application.

The Act was submitted to Congress for deliberation on August 4, 2024, and referred to the Senate Banking Committee for review. Trump is well-positioned to push this bill through. Meanwhile, several U.S. states have already proposed their own Bitcoin Strategic Reserve bills. By 2025, Bitcoin as a strategic reserve may become a reality.

Additionally, under Trump’s presidency, the SAB121 Act is likely to be repealed, allowing traditional financial institutions to hold cryptocurrencies on their balance sheets, further accelerating the institutionalization of crypto assets and contributing to the overall maturity of the crypto market. The SEC’s application criteria of the Howey Test may also be relaxed, increasing the likelihood of more spot crypto ETFs being approved and more public listings of crypto companies.

Meanwhile, the report also provides a comprehensive summary of 2024, looking back on the key events that had a major impact on the crypto industry while summing up what HTX had achieved over the last year.

To learn more, please visit: https://square.htx.com/htx-2024-global-web3-blockchain-ecosystem-review-and-2025-outlook/

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, we harbor global capabilities that enable us to provide users with safe and reliable services.

Our growth strategy – “Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance”, underpins our commitment to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Contact Details

Ruder Finn Asia

htx@ruderfinn.com

Company Website

https://www.htx.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/htx-2025-outlook-five-sectors-to-look-forward-to-and-how-trumps-policy-will-affect-crypto-industry-302347874.html

SOURCE HTX