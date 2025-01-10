NEC Thailand Partners with AIRA Group to Launch a Digital Supply Chain Platform

BANGKOK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In continuation of the MOU signed between NEC Corporation Thailand (NEC Thailand) and AIRA Factoring Public Company Limited (AIRA Factoring) in May 2024, NEC Thailand and AIRA Factoring have now formed a strategic partnership to launch a Digital Supply Chain financing platform. Through this collaboration, NEC Thailand and AIRA Factoring will provide a range of key services, including utilizing “TASConnect”, a solution owned by SCV Research and Development PTE. LTD., and other digital capabilities of NEC to create robust and efficient supply chain finance programs. Additionally, the partnership will focus on client acquisition by targeting specific groups and markets to identify and capitalize on new business opportunities.

Mr. Akarawit Sooksai, CEO of AIRA Factoring, emphasizes the critical role of business loans in helping SMEs sustain their operations, particularly for ongoing working capital needs. He projected that the implementation of Supply Chain Financing (SCF) would enable AIRA Factoring to increase its annual credit disbursement by over 10%, from THB 19 billion in 2024 onwards. By digitizing credit management processes, strengthening supplier relationships, and improving cash flow management for clients, AIRA Factoring aims to deliver benefits across all stakeholders—including sellers, buyers, and the company itself—while expanding its customer base sustainably.

“AIRA Factoring is committed to strengthening Thai SMEs by enhancing their financial liquidity. For new businesses, obtaining loans from traditional financial institutions can be challenging or even impossible. However, with invoices as supporting documents, SMEs can demonstrate their actual sales performance. In addition to serving our clients, we are actively sharing this knowledge with members of the Thai Factoring Association and financial institutions, showcasing the capabilities of modern solutions that enable efficient and automated processes,” Mr. Akarawit concludes.

Mr. Ichiro Kurihara, President of NEC Corporation (Thailand), emphasizes that NEC remains committed to its strategy as a leading ICT provider while expanding its capabilities in the digital finance sector. By leveraging its expertise, NEC aims to support partners like AIRA Factoring in enhancing their financial services through efficient and automated digital solutions. Mr. Kurihara accentuates collaborating with AIRA factoring to launch Digital Supply Chain Platform marks a significant milestone in their partnership.

Embracing the Thailand 4.0 strategic focus, AIRA Factoring and NEC Thailand will offer innovative and sustainable technology that will allow the industry to move to a value-based economy model.

With the Thai manufacturing sector as a vital contributor to the nation’s economy, AIRA Factoring and NEC Thailand have prioritized a digital supply chain financing platform that can support manufacturers with easier and faster access to funding, contributing to overall economic growth in Thailand.

About NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd.

NEC Corporation officially began operations in Thailand in 1962. With extensive expertise and experience across various industries, NEC Thailand provides advanced technology and enhanced customer experiences in areas such as healthcare systems, community-based elderly care including emergency alert system for Long term care integrated, communications, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and IT platforms. The company also offers manufacturing, retail, and sustainability-focused solutions to build a society where everyone is equally connected, fostering long-term social sustainability.

