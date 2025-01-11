AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Future Minerals Forum to Announce Major Agreements Worth Billions

PRNewswire January 12, 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated fourth edition of the Future Minerals Forum, set to take place from January 14 to 16, 2025, in Riyadh, is set to announce big agreements worth billions.

Future Minerals Forum Logo

The Forum will feature the signing of major agreements and memorandums of understanding between local and international companies, government entities, and financial institutions, reinforcing the FMF’s global status as a platform for driving collaboration and investment in minerals.

The agreements will cover key areas, such as exploration and mining, financing, research and development, innovation, sustainability, and mineral industries. These agreements reflect the Kingdom’s dedication to developing the mineral sector as a foundation for sustainable economic growth.

Ali Al-Mutairi, the Executive Director of the Future Minerals Forum, said: “FMF is fulfilling its mission of becoming a global platform for businesses and investors to forge meaningful collaborations.”

“The agreements to be signed during the conference will contribute to creating new job opportunities, strengthening value chains, driving innovation, and ensuring long-term sustainable developments,” he added.

This year, the Forum, with its theme, “The Year of Impact,” will convene 85 government representatives, 40 international organizations, 250 speakers, and delegates from over 170 countries to shape the future of minerals and push the agenda of creating a resilient supply of critical minerals to achieve the global energy transition.

Al-Mutairi reiterated that FMF is the largest global platform for minerals collaboration and action. “No other platform brings together government ministers and senior industry leaders at this scale,” he stated.

Explore the detailed program agenda, sessions, themes, and speakers here.

About the Future Minerals Forum

The world’s leading forum for shaping the future of minerals

The Future Minerals Forum (FMF) is the world’s premier platform for minerals. FMF stands at the forefront of global industry connections, bringing together governments, international organizations, and stakeholders to collectively shape the future of minerals. With 14,000 participants from 178 countries, including 75 government representatives, FMF serves as a catalyst for global collaboration.

Through the (invite-only) ministerial roundtable, conference and exhibition, and specialized Mineral Technology and Exploration zones, the global conversation on minerals takes center stage, driving innovation and collaboration toward a sustainable future.

 

SOURCE Future Minerals Forum

