AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • international relations

More than 85 Governments to Gather in Riyadh to Lead Global Action on Minerals at Fourth Future Minerals Forum

PRNewswire January 12, 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Over 85 governments from key mineral-producing and consumer nations, including 16 countries from the leading G20 economies, and 50 ministers and 13 vice ministers – have confirmed they will join the 2025 FMF Ministerial Roundtable on January 14, 2025.

Future Minerals Forum Logo

The Ministerial Roundtable, a multi-stakeholder, government-led initiative, is the traditional opener of FMF, spurring international action to increase investment in mineral supply and build capacity in the Super Region of Africa, Western and Central Asia, and other supply regions. It is set to be the largest and most senior gathering of mineral resources officials in the world

Discussion will cover progress made over the past year on the three Ministerial Roundtable initiatives:

  • Development of an International Critical Minerals Framework
  • Establishment of Centers of Excellence to build capacity in sustainability (Morocco), talent development (South Africa), and technology innovation (Saudi Arabia).
  • Advancements in Certification Systems to ensure responsible mineral sourcing.

His Excellency Khalid AlMudaifer, the Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, emphasizes that, “The meeting is an important step towards achieving sustainable development in the minerals sector globally. It is an ideal platform for delivering solutions, developing legislation on best practices in the field of sustainable mining, and exploring ways to invest in mining projects to achieve economic and social development in producing countries.”

Joining him are high-profile leaders, including ministers from supplier and financing like Brazil, South Africa, DRC, India, Egypt, Italy, Nigeria, Qatar, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Thailand, Morocco, Indonesia, France, USA and the United Kingdom, discussing opportunities for global cooperation.

 “This year, discussions will seek to enhance collaboration between governments, industry, and communities to drive more investment in minerals, and development through value addition in supplier countries. We want to support the pressing need for sustainable mining practices, resilient supply chains, and value-driven partnerships in the minerals industry.”

Importantly, the outcomes of the Ministerial Roundtable are not confined to the event itself but form an ongoing, year-round program. Regional Coordination Groups will continue to drive the implementation of key initiatives.

“FMF is emerging as the largest global hub for minerals collaboration and action – no other platform brings together government ministers and senior industry leaders at this scale.” Al-Mudaifer concluded.

 

SOURCE Future Minerals Forum

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.