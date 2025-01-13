AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Singapore’s Sodion Energy Secures MWh Supply of US Developed Advanced Sodium-Ion Batteries from UNIGRID

PRNewswire January 13, 2025

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sodion Energy, a leading provider of sodium-ion batteries for e-mobility and integrated energy storage solutions in Southeast Asia, has secured a landmark agreement for an initial 10 MWh supply of advanced sodium-ion batteries developed by UNIGRID Inc., a California-based innovator in sodium-ion battery technology.

SE

This collaboration strengthens Sodion Energy’s ability to address the region’s rising demand for affordable, eco-friendly, and high-performance battery solutions across mobility and energy storage sectors.

“Our collaboration with UNIGRID is a game-changer,” said Dr. CC Hang, Chairman of Sodion Energy. “These next-generation sodium-ion batteries will allow us to tackle key markets, starting with lead-acid battery replacements in e-mobility and extending into large-scale renewable energy projects and grid stabilization initiatives.”

Sodium-ion batteries offer distinct advantages, including cost-efficiency, enhanced safety, and the use of abundant raw materials, making them a sustainable choice for energy storage. With fast-charging capabilities and intrinsic non-flammability, they are exceptionally suited to Southeast Asia’s tropical climate and rapidly growing energy needs.

With a strategic focus on advanced battery technologies, Sodion Energy is poised to play a key role in driving Southeast Asia’s transition to cleaner, safer, and more sustainable energy solutions.

Website: https://sodione.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: Sodion Energy

About Sodion Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Sodion Energy is an applications engineering leader driving the commercialization of Sodium-ion batteries across Southeast Asia. SE’s sodium-ion pack solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of industries such as mobility and energy storage, contributing to a more sustainable future.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/singapores-sodion-energy-secures-mwh-supply-of-us-developed-advanced-sodium-ion-batteries-from-unigrid-302347661.html

SOURCE UNIGRID and Sodion Energy Pte. Ltd

