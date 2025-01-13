AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
iM Global Partner mourns the passing of Philippe Uzan

PRNewswire January 13, 2025

PARIS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — It is with deep sadness that iM Global Partner (iMGP) announces the passing, one month ago, of our dear friend and colleague, Philippe Uzan.

 

Philippe’s exceptional career in asset management spanned more than 30 years and is marked by remarkable achievements in the organizations for which he worked and deep contributions to the industry as a whole. His passing is a tremendous loss to all who knew and worked with him.

Philippe joined iM Global Partner in February 2020 as Deputy CEO and CIO Global Asset Management, responsible for overseeing our financial strategies and products and designing value-added investment solutions for our clients across Europe and the United States.

His expertise spanned all asset classes, and he had a deep understanding of markets and their impact on investors and their investment needs. He was an eloquent man who contributed a number of papers and articles to the media, always with the intention of educating and making financial concepts more relatable. He has left an indelible mark on our organization and on the broader industry.

Prior to joining iM Global Partner, Philippe was latterly Chief Investment Officer at Edmond De Rothschild Asset Management, where he worked for 11 years and where he led the portfolio management teams, optimizing the synergies between analysis and portfolio management. He previously spent three years as Research and Global Asset Allocation Director, where he developed the portfolio management and research teams and modernized investment processes and the product range.

Philippe began his career as an Equity Derivatives Trader at Société Générale and held roles at AGF Asset Management (now part of Allianz Global Investors) and Natixis AM.

Throughout his career, Philippe’s outstanding intelligence, humility, and collaborative spirit earned him the respect and admiration of his peers.

Philippe Couvrecelle, Founder and CEO of iM Global Partner, expressed his heartfelt condolences: “It was with infinite sadness and pain that I learned of Philippe’s passing from a devastating illness. I had known Philippe closely for almost 20 years, as we worked together for Natixis, Edmond de Rothschild and iMGP. I pay immense tribute to his humanity, his sense of humor, his brilliant intelligence and his presence, which I will deeply miss. We had shared so much and still had so much to do together. In his memory, we will continue our path forward with strength, success and intensity, always preserving our values and our company culture to which he was so attached.

We will all miss Philippe enormously at iM Global Partner. He will be remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for his warmth, generosity, kindness and his unwavering dedication to his colleagues and community. Our thoughts are with his wife and three children, his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

