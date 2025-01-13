AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Huawei Unveils a New Era of Foldable Excellence at ‘Unfold the Classic’ Launch in Dubai

PRNewswire January 13, 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei Consumer Business Group unveiled several highly anticipated products that ushers in a new era of flagship foldable excellence, as part of the “Unfold the Classic” HUAWEI Flagship Product Launch held in Dubai on December 12.

Amongst the brand new innovations include the HUAWEI Mate X6, HUAWEI nova 13 series, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4, HUAWEI FreeClip Rose Gold and HUAWEI MatePad 11.5. This comprehensive suite of products represents a new era of flagship innovation, showcasing Huawei’s commitment to continuous advancement and elevating consumer engagement.

HUAWEI Mate X6: Makes a Stunning Global Debut

Headlining the HUAWEI Flagship Product Launch event is the next generation of their Mate series foldables, the HUAWEI Mate X6. An all-rounded and advanced smartphone that brings significant upgrades to display, camera, durability, user experience, and more.

HUAWEI Mate X6’s Space-Age Orbit around the camera layout gets inspiration from planetary orbits, symbolizing the infinite possibility of the future. The exclusive Nebula Gray edition is named after its nebula texture, smooth to the touch, which is crafted via Micro-Nano 3D Topography using an innovative material called Vegan Fiber. The HUAWEI Mate X6 is also available in Nebula Red and Black.

An innovative distributed architecture delivers a huge leap in HUAWEI Mate X6’s network, cooling, and durability.

The incredible camera system features a new Ultra Chroma Camera with 1.50 million spectral channels, a 50 MP Ultra Aperture Camera that supports a 10-size physical aperture, a 40 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48 MP telephoto micro camera, enabling breakthrough foldable photography.

HUAWEI Mate X6 introduces Live Multi-task, a new way to multi-task efficiently. With this feature, users can run three applications simultaneously with the screen unfolded in an expanded view.

HUAWEI XMAGE Dubai Gala: A Heartwarming World

Starting from Dubai on 9th May, after stops in Kuala Lumpur, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Istanbul, A Heartwarming World — HUAWEI XMAGE Dubai Gala is the conclusion of the HUAWEI XMAGE worldwide shows in 2024. It showcased this year’s extraordinary winning works, which inspire consumers to use innovative HUAWEI products to create, to capture, and to challenge.

SOURCE HUAWEI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.