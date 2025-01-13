FinVolution Showcases Innovative Credit Solutions and Highlights a Collaborative Fintech Future at AFF 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech company, showcased its cutting-edge, one-stop credit solutions at the prestigious Asian Financial Forum (AFF), held from January 13 to 14, 2025. Dr. Ming Gu, Senior Vice President of FinVolution Group, will participate as a panelist in a workshop, joining industry leaders from across Asia to explore emerging opportunities and the evolution of fintech markets.

“Asia is an exciting market for any financial services provider. It is one of the fastest-growing fintech markets globally and is becoming increasingly mature and compliant,” said Dr. Gu. “FinVolution Group is accelerating its business expansion in APAC and remains committed to promoting financial inclusion in the region.”

The AFF, Asia’s premier financial event, gathered over 3,600 attendees, including business leaders and financial experts, to discuss developments in the financial sector and identify new investment opportunities. This year’s forum emphasized technological advancements transforming finance, particularly in the dynamic markets of Asia.

Showcasing Pioneering AI-Powered Fintech Innovations

At the forum, FinVolution highlighted its comprehensive fintech innovations, including advanced credit technology solutions. Through an interactive demonstration at its booth, the Company showcased the capabilities of BLU, FinVolution’s multilingual AI voice bot, which serves nearly 40 enterprises across nine countries.

In addition to its AI chatbot services, FinVolution presented its suite of credit solutions designed to meet the needs of financial institutions. These include customer acquisition, loan matching, risk control, fraud detection, and customer service enhancement. The suite underscores FinVolution’s dedication to integrating cutting-edge technology with financial services to create smarter, more efficient solutions for the sector.

Executive Insights: Building Collaborative Fintech Ecosystems

Dr. Ming Gu will participate in a workshop titled “What’s Next for Fintech in Southeast Asia” on January 14, sharing his expertise on the region’s fintech transformation. The discussion will explore the evolving partnership between fintech companies and traditional banking, and how collaboration can promote prosperity across the region.

“Fintech companies are enabling traditional financial institutions to serve more customers by providing advanced credit technology solutions,” said Dr. Gu. “FinVolution’s track record — facilitating over $130 billion in loans and leveraging years of credit expertise — demonstrates how this model drives efficiency and enhances financial inclusion.”

FinVolution’s Strategy for Global Expansion

FinVolution’s participation at AFF 2025 underscored its position as a leader in financial technology, both in Asia and globally. The Company recognizes that innovation and collaboration are essential for sustainable growth in the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Looking ahead, FinVolution aims to increase its international revenue to account for more than 50% of total income by 2030. By expanding its geographical footprint and enhancing its service offerings, the Company is positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global financial services, driving innovation, and promoting financial inclusion on a broader scale.

For more information about FinVolution Group and its innovative solutions, please visit en.finvgroup.com

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech company that connects millions of consumers as well as small-sized enterprises with financial institutions.

Founded in 2007 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017, we have been at the forefront of the pan-Asian credit technology industry, pioneering innovative technologies in credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence. With a proven track record of robust growth in pan-Asian countries, we have established leading fintech platforms in China, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

SOURCE FinVolution Group