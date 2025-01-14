AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MicroAire appoints Remco Maljers as Head of International Sales

PRNewswire January 14, 2025

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MicroAire Surgical Instruments, a Marmon Holdings | Berkshire Hathaway company focused on plastic and upper extremity surgery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Remco Maljers as its Head of International Sales.

Remco brings with him extensive experience in global market expansion, a vast network of healthcare professionals worldwide, and a proven track record for driving revenue growth. He draws on over 25 years of experience in medical device business development, including leadership positions at Medtronic, Wright Medical, and NuVasive. During his most recent tenure at Orthofix, Remco spearheaded market expansion efforts across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada.

In his new role, Remco will report directly to MicroAire’s president. He will lead commercial efforts outside the United States, oversee international sales strategy, strengthen relationships with our global partners, and identify new growth opportunities in emerging markets. His leadership will be instrumental in realizing MicroAire’s vision to expand its global footprint and bring innovative solutions to more patients worldwide.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Remco to MicroAire and am confident in his ability to propel the company to new heights in our international markets,” said Jerome Barrillon, President of MicroAire. “It is our ambition to significantly expand our international presence with our key product lines, and Remco’s appointment is a significant step in moving us forward.”

Since its first product launch in 1977, MicroAire has been dedicated to designing and manufacturing innovative surgical instruments. This dedication led to the creation of industry-leading devices for body contouring and treating Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and propels MicroAire employees forward every day to empower surgeons and deliver better patient outcomes. MicroAire is a part of Marmon Holdings, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company.

Media Contact

David Kraus
Senior Director, Strategy & Customer Excellence
MicroAire Surgical Instruments
david.kraus@microaire.com

SOURCE MicroAire

