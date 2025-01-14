AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arctech Wins a 125MW Solar Project in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Making Strides in the European Market

PRNewswire January 14, 2025

CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Arctech, the world’s leading solar tracking and racking solutions provider, announced that it had signed a supply agreement with NORINCO International, part of China North Industries Corporation. Under this agreement, Arctech will supply its signature 1P single-axis solar tracking system SkyLine II for a 125 MW solar project located near Stolac, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), marking a significant milestone for Arctech in the European solar market.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, situated in Southeastern Europe, receives an average annual solar radiation of approximately 1,500 kWh/m2, offering substantial potential for the development of utility-scale solar projects. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country is projected to have a photovoltaic power generation potential of up to 3 GW by 2030. In recent years, the local government has rolled out a comprehensive suite of policies, with the Bosnia and Herzegovina Energy Framework Strategy 2035 setting clear targets for the share of renewable energy in the national power generation mix.

Arctech started its local operations in Europe as early as 2013 by setting up a local office in Madrid, Spain. To better integrate into the European community, Arctech has since established a service center, regional headquarters, and R&D center in Madrid, Spain, along with a warehouse in Valencia, Spain. In November 2024, the company inaugurated its brand-new European headquarters in Madrid. Currently, Arctech has developed a comprehensive local service system that covers the entire lifecycle of solar projects, providing solution design, service support, delivery assurance, and O&M services to efficiently meet local project needs and contribute to the region’s energy transition.

Regarding this collaboration, NORINCO International emphasized that Arctech not only provides differentiated and innovative products and technologies but also boasts a globally leading service and supply chain system. Moreover, Arctech has an extensive track record of experience in numerous GW-scale large projects across the globe, which instills confidence in this partnership.

SOURCE Arctech

