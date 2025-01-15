AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Digital Transformation Success Story Powered by M1 with 6D Technologies’ Cloud-Native BSS

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 6D Technologies, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, proudly announces the successful migration of M1 Limited’s Prepaid and Maxx services to the 6D Technologies Canvas, a cutting-edge Digital BSS platform. Over 15 months, 6D Technologies migrated all of M1’s Prepaid and Maxx (Postpaid) subscribers from legacy systems to Canvas. This modernization enhanced service delivery, operational efficiency, and customer experience with minimal disruption, marking a significant milestone in M1’s digital evolution.

6D_Technologies_Logo

The migration project leveraged the comprehensive suite of licensed software modules offered by 6D Technologies. These modules form a holistic ecosystem that streamlines operations:

  • Canvas includes advanced Customer Relationship Management, a Unified Product Catalogue, Order and Workflow Management, Billing and Invoicing, Billing Mediation, 6D Technologies Digital API Gateway, 6D Technologies ESB, Notification Engine, Reporting, and Single Sign-On (SSO).
  • Magik, the Campaign Management Solution, offers a Business Rule Engine, Advanced Analytics, Loyalty Management, Data Management Capability, BI and Reporting, and Commissioning for Retailers.
  • Aureus features a Retailer Portal for seamless E-top-up services.
  • Other integral modules include a SIM and Number Management System, Web Self-Care, Gamification with five interactive games, and a robust Voucher Management System.

Marko Cetkovic, Chief Digital Officer at M1, added, “Our partnership with 6D Technologies is key to modernizing Digital BSS and Campaign Management. Migrating our legacy Prepaid and Maxx customer base to the new platform drives operational efficiencies and reduces time to market, aligning with our strategy to future-proof our operations.”

Manish Arora, Co-Founder and CRO of 6D Technologies, stated, “The successful migration of M1’s Prepaid and Maxx services to our Canvas platform underscores the power and scalability of our Digital BSS solutions. This migration not only enhances operational efficiency but also empowers M1 to deliver superior, data-driven customer experiences. We remain committed to helping our clients excel in a competitive telecom landscape.”

About 6D Technologies

6D Technologies provides innovative digital transformation solutions for CSPs. Its scalable platforms empower telecom operators to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth, redefining business management in an ever-evolving digital ecosystem.

 

SOURCE 6D Technologies

