Endogenex™ Appoints Krissy Wright as Chief Financial Officer

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

Bringing finance, operational, and corporate development expertise to an experienced leadership team.

Endogenex logo

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/  Endogenex, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company, is proud to announce the addition of Krissy Wright as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Wright will lead Endogenex’s financial strategy, corporate development initiatives, and operational planning to support the advancement of the company’s clinical initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Krissy to the Endogenex leadership team,” said Stacey Pugh, CEO of Endogenex. “Her extensive experience in financial strategy, corporate development, and leadership in the MedTech industry will be instrumental as we work to achieve our clinical milestones and deliver transformative solutions to type 2 diabetes management.”

Krissy brings experience from Cleerly, an AI-driven heart diagnostics company, where she served as CFO, and from Medtronic, where she held leadership roles including Vice President and General Manager of Brain Modulation and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Neuromodulation Operating Unit. Earlier in her career, she spent 11 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, specializing in Audit, Assurance, and Transaction Services.

“I am thrilled to be joining Endogenex at such a pivotal moment in its journey,” said Wright. “The company’s novel approach to addressing type 2 diabetes can potentially transform the lives of millions worldwide. I look forward to leveraging my financial expertise to support the team in advancing this groundbreaking therapy and achieving our mission of delivering meaningful, scalable healthcare solutions.”

The ReCET Procedure:
ReCET is a novel, endoscopic, outpatient procedure that targets the underlying cellular abnormalities in the duodenum that contribute to the development and progression of type 2 diabetes.

By applying highly controlled, non-thermal pulsed electric fields, the ReCET Procedure is designed to initiate the body’s natural regenerative process to restore proper cellular signaling from the duodenum and improve glycemic control.

The ReCET Procedure is currently being evaluated in global pre-commercialization trials assessing its safety and efficacy in adults with type 2 diabetes who are inadequately controlled despite the use of insulin and non-insulin medications. The ReCET Procedure has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adult patients inadequately controlled by glucose-lowering medications.

About Endogenex:
Endogenex is a privately held, clinical-stage company headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Endogenex was founded in partnership with Mayo Clinic to develop therapies to improve outcomes for people living with type 2 diabetes. Endogenex focuses on the principle that effective treatment for type 2 diabetes can extend beyond pharmaceutical options, correct metabolic function, and help people regain control of their blood glucose levels.

For more information, please visit our website at www.endogenex.com.

Media Inquiries:
Krissy Wright
kwright@endogenex.com
+1 651 329 5413

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446687/2312_1673_DY23_ENDOGENEX_HORIZONTAL_LOGO_POSITIVE_CMYK_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/endogenex-appoints-krissy-wright-as-chief-financial-officer-302348148.html

SOURCE Endogenex

