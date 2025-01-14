AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ITALY, SIGEP WORLD, THE GLOBAL FOODSERVICE COMMUNITY’S LEADING SHOW, IS ABOUT TO START: 1,300 BRANDS

PRNewswire January 14, 2025

Trends, innovation, technologies and now also pizza at Italian Exhibition Group’s 46th edition featuring sustainable sector initiatives in the name of internationality, at Rimini Expo Centre from 18th to 22nd January

RIMINI, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SIGEP World – The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence (18-22 January, 2025) is about to get underway. “With 138,000 square meters of exhibition space, 30 halls and 1,300 exhibiting brands from 33 countries, the Italian Exhibition Group event is a reference point for the foodservice sector’s latest trends with particular focus on sustainable innovations that will shape the future of the industry,” announces Corrado Peraboni, CEO IEG

 

Italian Exhibition Group Logo

 

“SIGEP, which this year includes Saudi Arabia as its guest country, is confirmed as the most international edition ever and the leading event for the Gelato, Pastry, Chocolate, Coffee, Bakery and Pizza supply chains,” adds Marco Carniello, CBO IEG.

Thanks to collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the support of IEG’s international network of regional advisors, over 520 top buyers from 79 nations are expected to attend SIGEP, in addition to the 2,500 ‘premium programme’ registrations reserved for European buyers.

Trends, innovation, technologies, especially related to the world of artificial intelligence, will be spotlighted at SIGEP Vision, the beating heart of SIGEP World’s 46th edition and, with talks and panel discussions, the best stage for future global out-of-home scenarios,” declares Flavia Morelli, head of IEG’s food&beverage division. Raising the curtain on Saturday, 18th January, the talk “Global Trends and Future Scenarios of the Gelato and Foodservice Industry” (Vision Plaza, 2.30-3.30 pm).

Sigep Vision will also be the reference point for 3 innovative projects: Sustainability District, for promoting virtuous practices in the coffee and cocoa supply chains; Taste of Tomorrow, with Gelato as the main feature, to redefine the consumer’s out-of-home experience through bio-architecture principles; and the Lorenzo Cagnoni Award, which will reward exhibiting companies’ most innovative solutions and the most promising start-ups in seven categories, including Digital Innovation, Sustainability and Packaging, underlining SIGEP’s role as a privileged venue for launching new products for the industry.

This year’s many new features include expanding the Pizza sector to incorporate flours, fillings and frozen pizza bases.

The link to the event calendar, subject to possible changes, is https://www.sigep.it/en/events/eventi-ieg.

 

SOURCE Italian Exhibition Group

