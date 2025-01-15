TraceLink Wins 2024 Merit Award for Technology in HealthTech Category for Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, is proud to announce its recognition as a winner of the 2024 Merit Awards for Technology in the HealthTech category. This marks the second consecutive year that TraceLink has been honored for its innovation and excellence in leveraging technology to transform healthcare.

TraceLink was founded with a mission to revolutionize the healthcare supply chain by leveraging the power of a digital network platform that now links over 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities worldwide. This year, we took a significant leap forward with OPUS, the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions, delivering groundbreaking innovations that redefine how the Life Sciences and Healthcare industry collaborates and adapts to challenges. By enabling seamless data exchange, predictive insights, and intelligent orchestration across the supply chain, OPUS has empowered organizations to mitigate risks, optimize operations, and ensure critical medical products reach patients faster and more reliably. This honor highlights our relentless pursuit of transforming the future of healthcare through innovation and collaboration.

“This recognition underscores the impact of our platform and solutions in addressing critical challenges in healthcare, from supply chain disruptions to patient safety,” said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. “Our team remains committed to pioneering innovations that drive resilience, efficiency, and better outcomes across the global healthcare supply chain.”

The Merit Awards, an independent program recognizing excellence across global industries, celebrates the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies. This year’s winners were lauded for their visionary contributions and commitment to setting new standards of technological excellence.

“Healthcare is a critical part of our lives, whether business or personal,” said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards. “We were thrilled to receive the submissions that spoke to the services, products, innovations, and technologies that are shaping the healthcare marketplace. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

The 2024 Merit Award adds to a growing list of accolades for TraceLink’s role in shaping the future of healthcare technology. For the full list of 2024 Merit Awards for Technology winners, visit Merit Awards Winners .

To learn more about TraceLink’s OPUS platform and suite of end-to-end orchestration capabilities for External Manufacturing, Procurement, Logistics, Commerce, Quality, Clinical, and more, leverage TraceLink’s AI-powered assistant, Amadeus, at https://www.tracelink.com/resources/tracelink-university .

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

SOURCE Tracelink, Inc.