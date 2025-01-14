Picarro Broadens Initiative to Enable Sterilization Facilities to Streamline Ethylene Oxide Emissions Compliance Ahead of New EPA NESHAP Rule

Program includes 2nd Annual EtO Compliance Conference, expanded educational resources, and enhanced solutions and expert services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Picarro, a global leader in gas monitoring, analytics, and services, today announced an expanded initiative to empower commercial sterilization professionals with the services, tools, and data insights they need to navigate evolving regulatory landscapes. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set an October 5, 2026, deadline for sterilization facilities to comply with updated National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) regulations for Ethylene Oxide (EtO). Prior to that date, facilities must evaluate their current EtO abatement strategies, implement necessary upgrades, and then perform ongoing emissions management strategies and reporting to meet and maintain compliance.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology, in-house expertise, a robust partner network, and an engaged professional community, the Picarro EtO Compliance Initiative is designed to help facilities focus on operational excellence while simplifying compliance with the EPA’s stringent new requirements.

Picarro EtO Compliance Conference Returns in 2025

A cornerstone of this initiative is the continuation of the EtO Compliance Conference, building on the success of Picarro’s inaugural 2024 event. This conference brought together industry executives, technicians, key abatement solution providers, and Picarro experts to share proven strategies for managing EtO emissions effectively. Highlights included:

Expert Presentations : Insights from industry thought leaders such as Raymond Stanford , President of Steritec and Joseph Sigmund , head of North American sales at Carus LLC.

: Insights from industry thought leaders such as , President of Steritec and , head of North American sales at Carus LLC. Panel Discussions : In-depth sessions on regulatory readiness, facility optimization, and advanced emissions monitoring technologies.

: In-depth sessions on regulatory readiness, facility optimization, and advanced emissions monitoring technologies. Networking Opportunities: Connections fostering collaboration and innovation across the sterilization sector.

The 2025 EtO Compliance Conference promises even more value, offering expanded opportunities for learning, networking, and technology exploration.

“Feedback from the 2024 EtO Conference has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Dave Miller, Vice President of Environmental Solutions at Picarro. “This event uniquely addresses the sterilization industry’s need for actionable data, guidance, cutting-edge technology, and peer collaboration. We’re committed to elevating the experience further in 2025.”

Expanded Resources for EtO Emissions Compliance

To maintain momentum in knowledge sharing, Picarro will launch a suite of educational resources throughout 2025, including a continuing series of webinars, white papers, and case studies designed to clarify NESHAP, Performance Specification 19 (PS-19), and 40 CFR 63, Subpart O, and other related EPA requirements.

The third webinar in the ongoing series will feature experts from Picarro and LESNI, a leading provider of EtO catalytic abatement systems. Planned for March 2025, the session will highlight how Picarro EtO monitoring solutions demonstrated the LESNI systems’ exceptional EtO destruction efficiency of 99.99+% – exceeding EPA abatement standards.

Picarro EtO Solutions: Trusted Data, Expert Guidance, and Comprehensive Support

Effective and profitable sterilization operations demand focus. Picarro’s suite of EtO emissions management services and solutions allows operators to focus on their business while Picarro focuses on compliance. In 2025, Picarro will introduce enhanced solutions to further streamline emissions management for EtO and other hazardous pollutants. The Picarro EtO compliance services and solutions will continue to provide:

Trusted Data : Workplace Monitoring, Fenceline, and Continuous Emissions Monitoring (CEMS) systems deliver ultra-precise, interference-free detection, analysis, and reporting of EtO.

: Workplace Monitoring, Fenceline, and Continuous Emissions Monitoring (CEMS) systems deliver ultra-precise, interference-free detection, analysis, and reporting of EtO. Expert Guidance : Experienced team assesses operations and provides tailored advice for navigating regulatory requirements.

: Experienced team assesses operations and provides tailored advice for navigating regulatory requirements. World-Class Support: End-to-end services prevent costly downtime, mitigate risks, and avoid compliance penalties.

About Picarro

Picarro, Inc. is a global leader in advanced gas monitoring and analytics solutions. Coupled with expert services, our offerings deliver trusted data to simplify regulatory compliance, optimize energy infrastructure, and advance scientific research. For more information, visit www.picarro.com.

