  • award and prize

IFF Pharma Solutions Wins Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Award

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

Recognized for brand leadership with its “Timing is Everything” controlled release platform for oral drug delivery.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IFF (NYSE: IFF) Pharma Solutions, a global leader in polymer innovations, announced today that it has won the 2024 Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards’ Brand Leadership category for its “Timing is Everything” campaign. The campaign features IFF’s newly designed controlled release platform, which provides customers with solutions at every turn.

This award recognizes “Timing is Everything” campaign for its strategic marketing tactics, creativity and leadership. The campaign focuses on building an integrated thought leadership platform for controlled release through storylines and cohesive branding. It includes a three-pronged approach with a social media teaser countdown, video and microsite.

“We are honored to receive this esteemed recognition for our ‘Timing is Everything’ campaign that highlights our controlled release portfolio,” said Lisa M. Miree-Luke, global communications director, IFF Pharma Solutions. “This award is a testament to our trailblazing products and the passionate teams behind them. METHOCEL™─Pioneering Then, Innovating Now; ETHOCEL™─Proven Time After Time and POLYOX™─Versatile Across Complex and Unique Applications, they are not just taglines but promises we stand by. We are committed to driving innovation, quality and helping to enable our customers’ successes.”

The “Timing is Everything” campaign elevates brand awareness and culminates in the creation of a best-in-class dedicated thought leadership platform for controlled release polymers in the excipients industry. The platform educates visitors about pharmaceutical formulations that benefit patients and the importance of controlled release of active ingredients through comprehensive materials such as white papers, webinars and articles.

The Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards honors the most significant achievements and innovations in the pharmaceutical industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the awards recognize the people and companies leading change and shaping the future of the industry.

###

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday products—advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.comLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

©2025 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with TM, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:
Emily Kaufman
Global Communications Specialist
+1 9086705691
Emily.Kaufman@iff.com

SOURCE IFF

