  award and prize

Vantage Markets Wins “Best Range of Markets” Award from Compare Forex Brokers 2025

PRNewswire January 14, 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets has been honored with Best Range of Marketsaward for 2025 by Compare Forex Brokers, a leading authority in evaluating trading platforms. This accolade reflects Vantage’s commitment to offering an unparalleled range of tradable instruments, leverage options and suitability for diverse trading strategies while maintaining transparency, trust, and innovation.

Vantage Markets Wins "Best Range of Markets" Award from Compare Forex Brokers 2025

Justin Grossbard, CEO and Head of Research at Compare Forex Brokers, commended Vantage for setting industry benchmarks, “Your commitment to providing a seamless trading experience, supported by innovative technology and a customer-focused approach, is truly commendable. Trust is at the heart of our industry, and Vantage Markets has continually set the benchmark for integrity and professionalism.”

The recognition celebrates Vantage’s dedication to offering a wide array of CFD markets, empowering traders with flexibility and choice.  This includes forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs, and bonds CFDs, ensuring clients have access to diverse trading opportunities supported by cutting-edge tools and a robust platform.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, expressed gratitude for the award, “Winning the ‘Best Range of Markets’ award from Compare Forex Brokers is a proud moment for us. It underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional trading experiences through innovation and trust. This achievement reflects the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us. We remain committed to pushing boundaries and providing our global community with unparalleled opportunities.”

As Vantage continues to evolve, the company is focused on maintaining its position as a leader in the trading industry by expanding its offerings, advancing technology, and fostering transparency.

For more information about Vantage Markets and its award-winning services, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vantage-markets-wins-best-range-of-markets-award-from-compare-forex-brokers-2025-302350108.html

SOURCE Vantage

