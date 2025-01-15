AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Solidion Technology’s Chief Science Officer Delivers Keynote at Prestigious Advanced Materials Summit in Abu Dhabi

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

Dr. Bor Jang Showcases Graphene’s Transformative Potential for Next-Generation Energy Storage Solutions

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, proudly announces that Dr. Bor Jang, the company’s Board Chairman and Chief Science Officer, delivered the keynote address at the Innovative & Industrial 2D/Advanced Materials Summit & Expo (I2DM2024) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Solidion Logo

The I2DM Summit convenes the world’s foremost researchers, industry leaders, and visionaries to explore and unlock the boundless potential of Advanced Materials, including graphene, a two-dimensional (2D) wonder material. Dr. Jang, a pioneering figure in graphene innovation, shared insights on its transformative applications in energy storage and battery technologies.

A Legacy of Innovation

Dr. Jang’s credentials are unparalleled in the field of materials science. A graduate of MIT with MS and PhD degrees, he has held prestigious roles, including Dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science and Professor at Wright State University. His remarkable achievements include:

  • Discovery of Graphene (2002): Dr. Jang filed the world’s first patent application on graphene.
  • Breakthrough Inventions: His team pioneered graphene supercapacitors (2006) and graphene-enabled batteries (2007).
  • Prolific Innovator: Co-inventor of over 680 U.S. patents and 200+ international patents (issued and pending).
  • Recognition as a National Academy of Inventors Fellow (2019): Honoring his contributions to innovation.
Keynote Highlights:

Dr. Jang’s keynote addressed the transformative role of graphene in energy storage, emphasizing its applications in anodes, cathodes, and current collectors for next-generation batteries, including:

  • Lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer electronics.
  • Lithium-metal and lithium-sulfur batteries offering higher energy density and improved safety.
  • Aluminum-ion batteries, an emerging solution for sustainable energy storage.

Dr. Jang demonstrated how graphene’s superior conductivity, lightweight properties, and mechanical strength enable batteries to achieve higher energy density, longer lifespans, and faster charging capabilities—critical advancements to meet the growing demand for efficient and sustainable energy solutions.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion’s (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 550 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, non-silane gas and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with R&D and production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion’s core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the “Company,” “Solidion,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “forecasts” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Solidion Technology, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.