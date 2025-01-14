AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Grand Sunergy: Be Member of Taklamakan Desert Encirclement Project’s Solar Wall

PRNewswire January 14, 2025

NANJING, China, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In November, China has successfully encircled the Taklamakan Desert, often called the “sea of death”, the country’s largest and the world’s second-largest shifting desert, with a 3,050-kilometer green belt of vegetation and sand-blocking technology powered by solar.

The 500MW Photovoltaic Sand Control Demonstration Project is located on the southern edge of the Taklamakan Desert. Through the “Photovoltaic + Agriculture” comprehensive sand control mode, it strengthens the ecological defense line. In spring, sand fixing plants such as alfalfa will be planted under this 22000-acre photovoltaic panel, forming a model of photovoltaic combined with biological sand control to enhance the effectiveness of sand prevention and control.

Grand Sunergy, as the sole solar product supplier, after fully considering the installation environment in desert areas, designed the targeted high efficiency product for this project, with excellent tear resistance, corrosion resistance, and load resistance.

(PRNewsfoto/Grand Sunergy)

In addition, Grand Sunergy actively participates in other types of “photovoltaic+” projects to unlock more photovoltaic application scenarios.

Photovoltaic + Offshore

In Laizhou Bay, China, under clear blue skies, a magnificent PV matrix mirrors the vast, rippling sea, creating a stunning, dynamic tableau.

(PRNewsfoto/Grand Sunergy)

The project with capacity of 400MW (AC Side), as China’s first large-scale pile foundation fixed deepwater offshore photovoltaic project applied Grand Sunergy’s “Seapower” Series HJT module, to address the special application environments, Grand Sunergy has enhanced its G12 high-efficiency HJT modules through the upgrades on encapsulation, glass coating, waterproofing, anti-corrosion measures, and UV resistance.

Photovoltaic + Salt Pans

At the 600 MW salt-PV hybrid base in Laizhou, Grand Sunergy’s PV arrays stand like disciplined soldiers awaiting inspection.

(PRNewsfoto/Grand Sunergy)

This project not only generates solar power but also maintains the yield and quality of salt production through surface evaporation. This synergy boosts energy output by an additional 2%-3%, achieving a harmonious balance between salt production and solar PV power generation.

Photovoltaic + Transportation

On the highways of Hebei, China, PV panels installed on slopes and loop ramps shimmer like blue waves, absorbing sunlight and injecting green energy into the highway network.

(PRNewsfoto/Grand Sunergy)

About Grand Sunergy

Grand Sunergy focuses on the R&D and manufacturing of high-efficiency HJT cells and modules. The company is actively building industry supply chain, including silicon wafers, HJT cells and modules.

Grand Sunergy web: https://en.grandsunergy.com/

Grand Sunergy Email: info@grandsunergy.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/grand-sunergy-be-member-of-taklamakan-desert-encirclement-projects-solar-wall-302350406.html

SOURCE Grand Sunergy

