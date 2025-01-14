AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

FOURTH FUTURE MINERALS FORUM 2025 KICKS OFF WITH 90 COUNTRIES AND 16 G20 NATIONS AT MINISTERIAL ROUNDTABLE

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Fourth Ministerial Roundtable meeting began today as part of the Future Minerals Forum, hosting government representatives from 90 countries, including 16 G20 nations. The event featured participation from 50 international organizations, NGOs and global leaders in the mining industry.

Government representatives from 89 countries gathered at the fourth edition of the Future Minerals Forum’s Ministerial Roundtable to bolster international collaboration in producing the critical minerals essential for the energy transition.

This government-led meeting seeks to bolster international collaboration in producing the critical minerals essential for the energy transition. It provides a platform for ministers and senior officials to discuss sustainable development strategies for the sector, focusing on mining as a catalyst for economic growth and social progress.

Delegates discussed:

  1. Strategic Framework for Critical Minerals: Developing a collaborative framework in the Super Region of Africa, West, and Central Asia to fully harness the region’s mineral potential.
  2. Sustainability: Development of responsible supply priorities that reflect local realities in supplier countries and enhance transparency through supply chain certification.
  3. Centers of Excellence: Establishing a network to drive investments, develop human capital, and accelerate technological innovation within the Super Region and supplier countries.

The Forum continues to expand its program of events, including a new ‘Great Debates’ feature, that honor its commitment to “a year of impact”. In order to accommodate this larger-than-ever program, the Forum has been extended to an additional third day, including;

  • The inaugural Centers of Excellence and Technology meeting will bring together representatives from industry, academia, R&D and technology to establish a regional hub for capacity building and innovation.
  • The second meeting of International Geological Survey leaders featuring geological survey organizations from Africa, Asia, and global institutions such as the U.S. Geological Survey, British Geological Survey, BRGM (France), and GTK (Finland). Discussions will focus on building capacity to increase geological surveying, enabling more exploration and increasing investment in the countries of the Super Region.

FMF 2025 will spotlight Women in Mining, an initiative to promote gender equality and attract Saudi women into the mining sector. It focuses on creating opportunities to empower women in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry.

Rana Abdullah Zumai, Head of Women in Mining Saudi, said: “We are committed to expanding opportunities for women in mining and creating an inclusive future. We aim to break stereotypes, foster knowledge-sharing, and build a mining ecosystem that attracts and supports women.”

Future_Minerals_Forum_Logo

 

SOURCE Future Minerals Forum

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.