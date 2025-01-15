AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Countdown to FITUR 2025: The Key Global Event for the Tourism Industry

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

Brazil Takes Center Stage as Partner Country in a Growing Edition with 9,500 Companies from 156 Countries and 884 Main Exhibitors

MADRID, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by IFEMA MADRID, the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) will bring together the global tourism market for its 45th edition, running from January 22 to 26. The event will highlight the exceptional performance of the tourism industry in 2024 and its promising outlook for 2025. A context of strength in which the industry, united under FITUR, seeks to highlight its pride in belonging to the sector, its transformative role, and its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

From left to right: María Valcarce, Director of FITUR; Almudena Maíllo del Valle, Head of the Madrid City Council’s Tourism Delegation; Daniel Martínez, Executive Vice President of IFEMA MADRID; Marco Sansavini, President of Iberia and Chairman of the FITUR Organizing Committee; José Vicente de los Mozos, Chairman of the Executive Committee of IFEMA MADRID; Rosario Sánchez, Secretary of State for Tourism; Orlando Leite Ribeiro, Ambassador of Brazil; Mariano de Paco, Deputy Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Sports of the Community of Madrid; and Arancha Priede, General Director of Trade Fairs and Congresses at IFEMA MADRID.

FITUR once again opens the international calendar of tourism fairs, reaffirming its leadership as the top event by volume of participants and attendees, with the backing of all public and private stakeholders in the value chain. This is supported by the figures presented during the press conference: 9,500 participating companies, 156 countries, and 884 main exhibitors showcasing their offerings across nine halls, including 101 countries with official representation.

Additionally, the excellent industry response to FITUR 2025 is expected to be reflected in attendance numbers, with projections exceeding 150,000 professionals from Wednesday to Friday and around 100,000 general public visitors over the weekend. This influx is estimated to generate an economic impact of €445 million for Madrid, positively affecting sectors such as transportation, hotels, gastronomy, culture, and entertainment.

FITUR: A Key Global Gathering for the Tourism Industry

After a year of post-pandemic recovery in 2024, FITUR is once again defined by growth. The direct participation of main exhibitors has reached 884, marking a 10% overall increase and a 19% rise in international representation.

This international focus, central to FITUR’s objectives, is reflected in the 101 official country representations—five more than in the previous edition—and the addition of eleven new countries joining FITUR 2025, primarily from Africa and Asia.

Highlighting the role of innovation, the Travel Technology area has grown by 6%, showcasing global trends in tourism booking technologies and featuring over 100 companies worldwide.

Among the highlights for 2025 is Brazil’s participation as Partner Country, with a significant presence to showcase its diverse tourism offerings and strengthen its global positioning. According to data from Brazil’s Ministry of Tourism and Embratur, 2024 was a record year for international tourism, with 6,657,377 foreign visitors, a 12.6% increase from the previous year.

The Future of Tourism: Business, Knowledge, and Sustainability

FITUR has renewed its ten thematic sections, emphasizing sustainability and business by connecting the tourism industry with other sectors to generate new traveler niches.

FITUR Cruises, developed with CRUCEROADICTO, will highlight the cruise industry’s commitment to sustainability. FITUR LGTB+ will promote diversity and inclusion, while FITUR Lingua will explore language tourism opportunities in partnership with FEDELE. FITUR Screen, in collaboration with the SPAIN FILM COMMISSION, will connect the film and tourism industries. Meanwhile, FITUR Sports, in partnership with AFYDAD, will demonstrate how sports tourism fosters responsible tourism.

FITUR Techy, created with ITH, will explore how AI is revolutionizing travel management. FITUR Talent will focus on challenges in talent and training. FITUR Woman, in collaboration with WOMEN LEADING TOURISM, will promote female leadership. FITUR Know How & Export, developed with SEGITTUR in partnership with ICEX, will showcase the potential of Spanish tourism companies. Lastly, FITUR 4all, in collaboration with IMPULSA IGUALDAD, will advance accessible tourism through initiatives such as the second FITUR 4all Awards and the first Best Practices Guide.

The Sustainability Observatory, FITURNEXT will address how tourism can contribute to sustainable food management.

More information on https://www.ifema.es/en/fitur.

FITUR/IFEMA MADRID

 

SOURCE FITUR; IFEMA MADRID

