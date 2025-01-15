Verkada Expands Leadership Team to Drive JAPAC Channel Growth

Boudewijn Pesch Joins Verkada as Vice President of JAPAC Channel Sales

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Verkada, a leader in cloud-based physical security , today announced the appointment of Boudewijn Pesch as Vice President of Japan and Asia-Pacific (JAPAC) Channel Sales. In his role, Pesch will oversee Verkada’s channel strategy and partnerships across the JAPAC region, working to drive growth and expand the company’s presence in key markets.

“Boudewijn’s extensive experience and proven track record in the JAPAC region make him the ideal leader to further our mission of delivering integrated, privacy-respecting security solutions at scale,” said Eric Salava, Chief Revenue Officer at Verkada. “His leadership will accelerate our efforts to strengthen channel relationships and bring our cutting-edge technology to even more organizations across JAPAC.”

Pesch joins Verkada with over 30 years of experience in sales and regional leadership roles. Most recently, he served as Vice President of APAC at Axis Communications, where he rebuilt the company’s APAC organization to better serve partners and customers. Throughout his career, Pesch has demonstrated a commitment to driving growth through collaboration and building long-term partnerships in the region.

“I am honored to join Verkada and contribute to its growth in the JAPAC market,” said Boudewijn Pesch, Vice President of JAPAC Channel Sales at Verkada. “Verkada’s innovative approach to physical security and business analytics, combined with its dedication to privacy, presents a unique opportunity to transform how organizations understand and protect their communities. I look forward to working with our partners to bring Verkada’s solutions to more customers across the region.”

Verkada’s commitment to the JAPAC region is evident through its growing customer base , which includes organizations such as City Beach , the Chiba Lotte Marines , Brighton Grammar School , and Sharp Fukuyama Laser . The company has also established partnerships with leading integrators and channel partners across the region, ensuring seamless implementation and support for its industry-leading solutions. Today, Verkada has more than 28,000 customers globally, serves 89 of the Fortune 500, and has 2,100+ employees across its 15 global offices. The company is valued at $3.5B and has raised $456.6M to date.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada’s six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 28,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide, including 89 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

