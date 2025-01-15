AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Cision Welcomes Guy Abramo as New Chief Executive Officer

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cision, a leader in consumer and media intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Abramo as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Guy Abramo joins Cision as Chief Executive Officer

Guy brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience, having driven growth and transformation across diverse industries. Most recently, Guy served as CEO of HireRight, where he led its IPO in 2021 and its take-private transaction in 2024. Prior to this, Guy held leadership roles at Experian, Ingram Micro, Exxon/Mobil, and KPMG Consulting, earning a reputation for innovation and operational excellence.

“Guy’s leadership and ability to deliver results make him the ideal choice to lead Cision into its next chapter,” said Brandon Crawley, Managing Director at Platinum Equity, which acquired Cision in 2021. “We are confident that under his guidance, Cision will continue to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to our customers while driving growth and innovation.”

Guy holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from NJIT and an MBA from Georgetown University. Based in Las Vegas, he is eager to engage with Cision’s global team and customer base.

“Cision is a dynamic company with a strong legacy and an incredible future,” said Guy Abramo, Cision CEO. “I am honored to join this team and look forward to collaborating with employees, customers, and stakeholders to build on our momentum and achieve new milestones together.”

About Cision 
Cision is a global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today’s data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them. 

Contact Information: 
For media inquiries, please contact: 
Cision Public Relations 
CisionPR@cision.com 

Cision

 

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.