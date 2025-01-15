AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
REALTY ONE GROUP IS THE NO. 1 REAL ESTATE BRAND FOR THE FOURTH YEAR IN A ROW

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

While Others Decline, the UNBrokerage is Again Named to Entrepreneur’s Prestigious Franchise 500(R) List For its Explosive Growth and Viability

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors in the world, is the No. 1 real estate brand for the fourth year in a row on Entrepreneur’s highly-competitive 2025 Franchise 500® list, just as the global franchisor celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Realty ONE Group's logo

This is the ninth year that Realty ONE Group has made the list, continuing to climb the rankings every year, with its closest real estate competitor now nearly 20 positions behind.

Claiming the No. ONE spot on this widely-esteemed list, for the fourth consecutive year, further fuels the momentum we’re bringing into 2025 and our 20th anniversary,said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. “And every year, as a result of testimonials like this and from our own raving fans around the world, real estate professionals and entrepreneurs come to us looking to share in the success and be a part of something special and UNique in this industry.”

Entrepreneur named Realty ONE Group International to the list for its network growth, financial strength, and brand power and said in a press release that… “The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It’s really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of.”

The lifestyle brand continues to evolve all aspects of its full-service offerings, including its proprietary technology zONE, business coaching platforms, ONE University and all aspects of its 6C’s. The UNBrokerage as it is known in the industry has more than 20,000 real estate professionals in more than 450 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., and 24 more countries, recently expanding into Bonaire and Curacao.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group International
Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across 24 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

 

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

