Top Priorities for CIOs in 2025: Insights from Info-Tech Research Group’s Annual Report

Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has recently published its CIO Priorities 2025 report. The report, based on findings from the firm’s annual research surveys, diagnostics, and executive interviews, highlights IT’s focus on foundational improvements in AI, cybersecurity, data quality, and workforce strategies over the past year, and provides insights on how CIOs can position their organisations to thrive in an era of exponential technologies.

SYDNEY, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In response to the accelerating pace of technological disruption, Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has unveiled its CIO Priorities 2025 report, which outlines the key strategies CIOs need to lead their organisations through the complexities of AI-driven innovation and digital transformation. The firm’s comprehensive annual report provides actionable guidance to help IT leaders balance emerging opportunities with proactive risk management to drive sustainable growth.

Info-Tech’s report emphasises that CIOs must evolve beyond traditional IT management to become strategic drivers of enterprise-wide transformation. By embracing emerging technologies and fostering organisational agility, CIOs can not only mitigate risks but also unlock new avenues for innovation and long-term business success.

‘Across the APAC region, CIOs are uniquely positioned to lead their organisations through rapid technological advancements and evolving market demands,’ says George Khreish, managing partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. ‘In markets like Australia, where digital transformation is accelerating, CIOs must prioritise building agile, future-ready teams and implementing responsible AI strategies. These priorities are not only critical for the APAC region but also reflect the global need for proactive leadership in driving sustainable growth and long-term resilience.‘

The CIO Priorities 2025 report is grounded in extensive research, drawing from Info-Tech’s Future of IT 2025 and IT Talent Trends 2025 surveys, as well as data from the firm’s IT diagnostics programs, including CEO-CIO Alignment, CIO Business Vision, End User Satisfaction, IT Staffing Assessment, and IT Management & Governance Diagnostics. Additionally, 25 in-depth interviews with IT leaders offered valuable insights into how organisations are setting and executing their strategic priorities for the year ahead. This comprehensive methodology ensures that the report delivers actionable, real-world strategies tailored to the evolving challenges and opportunities CIOs face today.

‘CIOs have done well to drive digital transformation by rescuing data from organisational silos and building resilient information structures that facilitate productive engagement. Now they need to continue that journey into the age of AI and incorporate emerging technology to their own advantage,’ says Brian Jackson, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group and lead author of the report. ‘In 2025, CIOs must evolve with their organisations and help foster a virtuous cycle on a path to wisdom while defending against the threats to knowledge.‘

The Key Priorities Identified for CIOs in 2025

Based on Info-Tech’s research findings, five priorities were revealed as the top areas IT should focus on for the coming year in order to compete and mitigate risk in an era of rapid technological change:

Distribute Data and AI Access Across the Organization

Ensuring high data quality is essential for AI effectiveness. CIOs must implement rigorous data governance frameworks to improve data accuracy and reliability, empowering teams to leverage AI responsibly while preventing data silos and security risks. CIOs are advised to democratise access to data and AI capabilities to foster innovation. Establishing robust data governance and clear AI strategies will empower teams to utilise AI tools responsibly while mitigating risks like data silos and security vulnerabilities. Develop a Future-Proof Workforce

CIOs must foster a knowledge-centric culture by upskilling employees and encouraging knowledge-sharing across teams. This approach enhances workforce adaptability and drives informed decision-making in the face of disruptive technologies. Upskilling and reskilling employees are essential to closing talent gaps in AI and cybersecurity. CIOs are encouraged to prioritise internal talent development through comprehensive education and training programs, enhancing workforce adaptability and engagement. Extend Identity Assurance with Zero Trust Security

With the rise of AI-driven cyberattacks, it is strongly recommended that organisations adopt zero-trust security models that emphasise continuous identity verification. Strengthening Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems and employee security training are critical steps in fortifying defences. Proactively Mitigate Emerging Technology Risks

CIOs must adopt principle-based risk management strategies to proactively identify and mitigate risks associated with rapidly evolving technologies, including AI and quantum computing. Early risk assessment will enable smoother adoption and sustained innovation. Build Exponential Product Teams to Drive AI Adoption

CIOs should actively engage business leaders to align IT initiatives with broader organisational goals. Cross-functional product teams not only accelerate AI deployment but also position IT as a strategic partner driving measurable business outcomes. Fostering cross-functional collaboration through product-centric teams accelerates AI deployment and ensures alignment with business objectives. This approach breaks down traditional silos, streamlines development, and maximises AI-driven value.

Info-Tech’s CIO Priorities 2025 report offers CIOs practical strategies to balance innovation with responsible governance. From implementing zero-trust security frameworks to fostering a data-driven culture, these insights empower organisations to seize new opportunities while proactively managing risks.

For exclusive and data-driven commentary from Info-Tech’s analysts and experts, including Brian Jackson, and access to the complete CIO Priorities 2025 report, please contact pr@infotech.com.

Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Australia IT Conference

Registration is now open for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Australia, taking place March 18 to 19, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. This premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact pr@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech’s divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm’s Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598172/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Top_Priorities_for_CIOs_in_2025__Insigh.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598171/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Top_Priorities_for_CIOs_in_2025__Insigh.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/top-priorities-for-cios-in-2025-insights-from-info-tech-research-groups-annual-report-302351068.html

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group