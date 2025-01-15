AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yeastar Unveils PBX-inbuilt Hotel Management Module to Transform Hotel Operations

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yeastar, a global leader in Unified Communications (UC) solutions, has launched a groundbreaking Hotel Management module integrated into its P-Series Phone System. Tailored for small and medium-sized hotels, this new feature combines hospitality communications with lightweight property management to streamline hotel daily operations and enhance guest satisfaction.

The Hotel Management Module provides a comprehensive suite of hospitality-centric features with dedicated service panels. With it, hotel staff can efficiently manage room assignments, guest check-ins/outs, housekeeping updates, wake-up calls, room moves, service billing, and more day-to-day operations with just a few clicks in one unified interface.  Back-office features such as custom room status, class of service, guest stay history, call accounting, and branded invoice are also included to further optimize workflows.

For small-scale hotels, the PBX-inbuilt hotel management provides a cost-efficient way to simplify day-to-day hotel operations without incurring the high costs of traditional property management systems. Hotel staff can effortlessly handle guest services, room management, and hotel communications in one unified system, eliminating the complexity of juggling multiple platforms. This ease of use reduces training time and improves operational efficiency, ultimately enhancing the guest experience.

“The addition of the Hotel Management module to our P-Series Phone System underscores Yeastar’s commitment to delivering value-added hotel communications solution,” said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar. “As hotels seek to enhance their operational efficiency and guest experience, our all-in-one solution offers the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market.”

Key Advantages of Yeastar P-Series Phone System for Hospitality

  • Unify all future-proof UC capabilities for scalable business growth, including PBX, call center, live chat, SMS, omnichannel messaging, Linkus UC Clients, and more.
  • PBX-inbuilt Hotel Management module for lightweight hotel management
  • Support a wide range of PMS integrations including Oracle Hospitality Opera
  • Support auto-provisioning 400+ popular hotel phone models in the market
  • Effortless deployment & excellent compatibility in different hotel setups

About Yeastar

Yeastar makes digital value easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management by transforming how businesses connect and communicate. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a strong ecosystem, a global network of channel partners, and over 450,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/.

Media Contact:
Nicole Liu
+86-592-5503309
marketing@yeastar.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/yeastar-unveils-pbx-inbuilt-hotel-management-module-to-transform-hotel-operations-302347835.html

SOURCE Yeastar

