AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • patent, copyright and trademark

Hurom Secures Victory in Korea Trade Commission Case Against NUC (Kuvings)

PRNewswire January 16, 2025

NUC Found Guilty of Patent Infringement, Ordered to Cease Activities, Pay Fines

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hurom, the pioneer of low-speed masticating juicers and a global market leader, has successfully proven patent infringement by NUC, manufacturer of the Kuvings juicer line, in an investigation by the Korea Trade Commission (KTC). The investigation (Remedy 4-1-2023-8) concluded that NUC engaged in unfair trade practices.

On December 19, 2024, the KTC ruled that NUC had infringed Hurom’s patent rights, constituting unfair trade practices. The KTC issued a corrective order, imposed fines, and formally notified NUC of its decision. 

The investigation began in December 2023 when Hurom filed a complaint with the KTC. After initiating the inquiry in January 2024, the KTC announced its findings on December 19, acknowledging NUC’s unfair practices, with final notification issued on December 31.

Under the KTC ruling, NUC has been ordered to cease the export and domestic manufacturing for export of its AUTO10 juicer model, dispose of all existing inventory, publicly disclose its patent infringement along with the corrective order, and pay a fine of ₩152.5 million ($105,000 USD).

This ruling builds on a similar decision made in July 2023 through Amazon’s Amazon Patent Evaluation Express (APEX) process (APEX ID: 15060613361), which found NUC guilty of patent infringement. That decision led to the suspension of sales for five key NUC models in the United States: REVO830W, EVO820GM, C7000S, C7000W, and C7000P. The KTC’s acknowledgment of unfair trade practices further strengthens Hurom’s case.  

Founded in 1974, Hurom has dedicated over 50 years to advancing juicing technology, culminating in the creation of the world’s first vertical masticating juicer in 2005. As a global leader in health innovation, Hurom has set the standard for vertical juicing systems.

Hurom is also pursuing legal action in the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in Europe against manufacturers and distributors infringing on its patents. The company remains steadfast in protecting its proprietary technologies through robust legal efforts.

*UPC cases in Germany: PR_ACT_17336/2024, PR_ACT_17365/2024

*UPC case in France: PR_ACT_17434/2024

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hurom-secures-victory-in-korea-trade-commission-case-against-nuc-kuvings-302349974.html

SOURCE HUROM

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.