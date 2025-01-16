AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Massive Gaming, Neowiz, and Kangwon Land Launched ‘Shen Shou Wan fu’ Slot Machine Offline

PRNewswire January 16, 2025
  • ‘Shen Shou Wan fu’ is an online slot game that features three powerful guardians, symbolizing immense wealth

  • Now available as physical slot machines in offline casinos through a collaboration with Kangwon Land

  • MVG plans to expand distribution with exclusive B2B rights to online channels for slot games

SYDNEY, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Massive Gaming(“MVG”) announced that it has launched the ‘Shen Shou Wan fu (神兽万福)’ slot game, co-developed with Neowiz, MVG’s parent company, and Kangwon Land, which hosts the only casino in South Korea open to locals. The game is now available in offline venues as slot machines.

‘Shen Shou Wan fu’ is an online slot game featuring motifs of the Golden Dragon (JIN LONG), Phoenix (FENGHUANG), and Haetae (XIEZHI), which symbolize luck and prosperity.

The slot machine debuted in offline casino venues. Key personnel from MVG and Neowiz worked closely on the art resources and software design of ‘Shen Shou Wan fu’, ensuring a seamless integration of creative and technical expertise. Kangwon Land managed the slot machine’s hardware design and manufacturing. This launch marks the first commercialization of software-based products through public-private collaboration in South Korea’s casino market.

After successfully establishing ‘Shen Shou Wan fu’ in the Korean market, MVG is ready to leverage this success for aggressive global sales. Holding exclusive rights to the slot game, MVG plans to expand its presence in the regulated gaming market by targeting key regions with strategic marketing and distribution.

A representative stated, “We are pleased to showcase our slot game in offline casinos with Kangwon Land,” adding plans to introduce diverse content for global markets.

Massive Gaming(MVG), a prominent B2B iGaming content provider and a subsidiary of Neowiz (KOSDAQ:095660), offers a diverse range of slot, table, and crash games, as well as an advanced Casino Management System and Live Streaming Services. With brands like Whale House, known for its unique slot games, and Blitzcrown, focused on non-traditional gaming experiences, MVG leads in innovative gaming solutions. Committed to high-quality service and technological excellence, MVG continues to expand its global presence. Learn more at: https://massivegaming.io/

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/massive-gaming-neowiz-and-kangwon-land-launched-shen-shou-wan-fu-slot-machine-offline-302351197.html

SOURCE Massive Gaming Pty. Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.