BTL Unveils EXOMIND: A New Era in Mental Wellness

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

The breakthrough ExoTMS™ technology stimulates key brain areas, boosts neuroplasticity, and strengthens brain pathways.

PRAGUE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BTL, the innovator in medical and aesthetic technologies, is thrilled to introduce the EXOMIND, powered by ExoTMS technology – a state-of-the-art, non-invasive brain stimulation treatment designed to improve mental and emotional well-being.

EXOMIND is FDA-cleared for depression in the United States, and also approved by Health Canada and CE-marked for treating depression, anxiety symptoms, obsessive-compulsive disorder and excessive eating disorders.

“EXOMIND technology demonstrates our commitment to wellness by delivering natural, innovative solutions that empower individuals to reach their full potential,” emphasized Filip Donner, Company’s director. He continued, “This patient-friendly therapy aligns with our vision of promoting holistic health. Unlike conventional treatments, it provides a natural approach to mental wellness, fostering brain resilience without the side effects often associated with pharmaceuticals.”

“Our record-breaking Q4, with over $220 million in global sales, is a testament to the growing demand for BTL’s cutting-edge solutions,” Donner added. “This achievement affirms the trust and confidence customers place in our technologies.”

EXOMIND offers a pioneering treatment that appeals to patients seeking seamless, drug-free alternatives. In clinical studies, patients appreciate EXOMIND’s  comfortable, walk-in, walk-out sessions lasting under 30 minutes. The device’s ease of use allows for quick integration into medical practices, including family medicine and internal medicine practices.

“For my practice, EXOMIND has been a game-changer,” said Dr. JD McCoy. “The device is easy to operate and gives our patients a unique offering they truly value.” 

“The majority of my patients are on some form of antidepressant medication. With EXOMIND, we now offer an alternative that enhances patient well-being and provides them with the freedom to manage their mental wellness without relying solely on medication,” added Dr. Yael Halaas.

About BTL
Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical devices, providing innovative solutions in dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more. With 200+ patents and over 500 in-house engineers, BTL leverages technology and science to advance medical treatments. Its product portfolio includes EXOMIND™, EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EXION™, EMSELLA®, and others. For more information, visit www.bodybybtl.com.

Media Contact: BTL@1milk2sugars.com

 

SOURCE BTL

