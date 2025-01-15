AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Central Phuket Celebrates 6 Years of Success, Expands Luxury Zone to Strengthen Phuket’s Global Luxury Status

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

BANGKOK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Central Phuket shopping center marks the 6th anniversary of its Floresta Zone with a THB 1 billion investment to expand its luxury offerings, reinforcing Phuket’s position as a world-class luxury destination. The expansion aims to meet growing demand from high-spending customers and international tourists in this thriving coastal paradise.

Dr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Chief Marketing Officer for Central Pattana plc, states that Phuket stands alongside global luxury destinations such as Hawaii, Monaco, Santorini, and Miami. The province’s tourism revenue is projected to reach THB 500 billion in 2024, marking a 28% growth from 2023, with average tourist spending of THB 34,336 per visitor.

Central Phuket is expanding its Floresta Zone from 180,000 to 200,000 square meters, increasing its luxury brand portfolio from 16 to 25 brands. Current luxury offerings include Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Bulgari, Dior, Gucci, Hermès, and Louis Vuitton. Notable developments include:

  • Louis Vuitton: Southern Thailand’s largest boutique extension.
  • Prada: The largest boutique in Thailand (597 sqm).
  • Tiffany & Co.: A flagship store.
  • Bulgari: Pop-up store debuting outside Bangkok.
  • Celine: Opening in December 2024.

Other highlights include the first Lululemon outside Bangkok and the newest ZARA Flagship Store, Southeast Asia’s largest at 1,800 sqm.

The mall currently welcomes 80,000 daily visitors, expected to increase to 100,000 post-expansion, with 70% being international visitors. Top visiting nationalities include Russians, Chinese, Americans, and Singaporeans. The 1 Members at Central Phuket spend five times more than at other malls.

Phuket’s luxury destination status is supported by:

  • Expanding international airport capacity to accommodate 18 million passengers, including Thailand’s first 5-star private jet terminal with capacity for 156 private jets annually.
  • Over 15 luxury brands and world-class dining experiences, including Su Va Na, recognized as the world’s best underwater restaurant.
  • Five superyacht marinas and 28 Michelin-starred restaurants.
  • 16 world-class golf courses.
  • Nine world-class hospitals and 13 international schools.

For the anniversary celebration, Central Phuket launches LIVE. LUXE. LOVE. with exclusive promotions:

  • Top spender reward: THB 8 million spend for a VIP Northern Lights trip to Finland
  • The 1 member privileges: E-vouchers worth up to THB 6,000 Up to 17% cashback with participating credit cards

Central Phuket continues to elevate the island’s status as a premier destination for global luxury lifestyle seekers.

