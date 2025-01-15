AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Yaber Wins “Most Favorite Smart Projector” Award for K3/K3 Pro Premier Projector and Unveils K300s UST Projector in Vietnam

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, has been honored with the “Most Favorite Smart Projector” award for its K3/K3 Pro premier projector at Tech Awards 2024 held in Vietnam. Yaber also introduced its latest K300s ultra-short throw laser projector, showcasing cutting-edge technology and elegant design.

Yaber K3 Series Wins Most Favorite Smart Projector Award

The Tech Awards, organized by VnExpress, Vietnam’s largest media platform, is the country’s premier technology event, aiming to recognize outstanding technology products and brands sold in the Vietnamese market that year. This award not only represents recognition from industry experts but also reflects the trust and admiration of consumers.

As noted by VnExpress, “The 10th edition of ‘My Favorite Products 2024’ focused on the most popular smart projectors, with nominees including LG CineBeam Q 4K, Wanbo Mozart 1 Pro, Epson EpiqVision Mini EF21, Yaber K3/K3 Pro, and XGIMI Horizon Ultra. The Yaber K3/K3 Pro received the most votes in the final round, earning the title of ‘Most Favorite Smart Projector.

During the Tech-Show, Yaber also introduced its latest compact ultra-short throw laser model, the Yaber K300s, to the Vietnamese market. This model delivers a 100-inch image from just 9 inches away, offers over 150% NTSC color for vivid and crisp visuals, and has already earned the CES 2025 Innovation Award.

For more information on these award-winning projectors or to explore purchasing options, please visit Yaber’s official website.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber redefined home entertainment by introducing the world’s first entertainment projector, pioneering a new category in the industry. Today, its innovative projectors have delivered immersive experiences to users in over 120 countries, making Yaber a trusted name in global home entertainment.

The letter “Y” in Yaber embodies the youthful vigor and innovative spirit of Generation Y. It’s not just a symbol, but a unique representation of youth identity and attitude towards life, infusing the brand with rich cultural connotations of youthfulness within simplicity.

Committed to excellence, Yaber has been pushing the boundaries of audiovisual innovation, crafting projectors that inspire richer, more vibrant lifestyles. Its achievements are recognised with prestigious accolades, including the Red Dot, IDEA, VGP, and CES Innovation Awards.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.yaber.com as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/yaber-wins-most-favorite-smart-projector-award-for-k3k3-pro-premier-projector-and-unveils-k300s-ust-projector-in-vietnam-302351692.html

SOURCE YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.