AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Nakheel partners with six renowned architecture firms to design 10 bespoke Beach Collection villas on Palm Jebel Ali

PRNewswire January 16, 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced its collaboration with six locally and globally acclaimed architecture firms – WATG, SAOTA, Whitespace Architects, NAGA Architects, LOCI, and LW Design Group – to deliver a stunning 10 distinct architectural styles for the bespoke villas planned for the Beach Collection at Palm Jebel Ali.

Palm Jebel Ali villas

Inspired by the island’s unique blend of oceanfront serenity, vibrant cityscape, and the colours and forms defining its landscape, the architects have crafted an exclusive collection of 10 homes that celebrates the iconic destination’s natural beauty and urban dynamism, delivering a collection of residences that seamlessly integrate indoor-outdoor living and infuse luxury into everyday living. From minimalist elegance to bold contemporary statements, the emphasis is on creating spaces that embrace natural light and take advantage of the scenic vistas to offer residents a sanctuary of tranquillity and exclusivity, aligned with Nakheel’s vision for Palm Jebel Ali.

Situated on prime beachfront locations, the five- and six-bedroom villas from the Beach Collection range from 7,300 sq ft to 8,500 sq ft, offering unparalleled privacy and exclusivity. Each villa boasts a unique and contemporary façade, meticulously designed to complement the coastal setting. Grand entryways with double-height volumes lead to expansive living spaces, where floor-to-ceiling windows showcase captivating views of the Arabian Gulf.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “With its breathtaking oceanfront views and ambitious vision, Palm Jebel Ali has inspired some of the world’s leading architectural minds to design bespoke masterpieces for The Beach Collection. These unique villas embody luxury, sophisticated design and a seamless connection with nature, a testament to the success of our collaboration, showcasing the individual brilliance of each architect while capturing the essence of this extraordinary destination. This collaboration brings to life our vision for exceptional homes that cater to inspired tastes and lifestyles.”

Palm Jebel Ali’s seven islands span 13.4 kilometres, feature 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront, and it marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Nakheel’s projects form an iconic portfolio that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision.

 

Palm Jebel Ali villas 2

 

Palm Jebel Ali frond

 

 

 

SOURCE Nakheel

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.