Sands China Holds Opening Ceremony for Philip Colbert’s Iconic ‘Lobster’ Art Exhibition

Maritime and cultural tourism exhibition features giant, eye-popping installations at five prominent locations in Macao

MACAO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sands China held an opening ceremony Wednesday at the Macao Science Center waterfront to celebrate world-famous pop art master Philip Colbert’s colourful maritime and cultural tourism art exhibition, Coastal Fantasia: The Lobster King’s Vacation in Macao, which features massive installations of his iconic Lobster cartoon persona.

From now until mid-March, local residents and visitors can enjoy the exhibition at five concurrent locations in Macao, crafted by the world-renowned British contemporary pop artist to highlight Macao’s unique coastal beauty. Some of the works were exclusively designed for this special exhibition.

Free to visit, this enriching, accessible art series is brought to Macao by Sands China with the support of the Marine and Water Bureau, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macao Government Tourism Office, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Public Security Police Force and Macao Science Center.

Sands China hopes that the innovative, city-wide pop art installation will further expand Macao’s maritime tourism offerings, enrich the cultural experience of locals and tourists in Macao, support the development of new tourism products to attract domestic and international visitors, and showcase Macao’s multicultural charm.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: “Sands China is delighted to partner with globally acclaimed British contemporary pop art master Philip Colbert to bring his iconic Lobster back to the city in this new year with Coastal Fantasia: The Lobster King’s Vacation in Macao. Macao is a port city located on the coast of the South China Sea, naturally endowed with significant geographical advantages. With its unique blend of East meets West culture spanning over four centuries, the peninsula possesses characteristics that are truly one-of-a-kind in the world. By introducing internationally renowned masterpieces to Macao, we aim to boost Macao’s coastal tourism offerings and promote the beauty of the city’s coastline – while further enriching Macao’s distinctive tourism and cultural atmosphere and enhancing its international reputation through this newly launched maritime and cultural art exhibition. Additionally, this exhibition’s installations showcase both the classic and new look of Colbert’s Lobster to highlight the importance of preserving the ocean and ecological environment – some of which are even making their global debut.

“Macao’s exhibition of this globally recognised artist once again highlights the city’s unique integration of Chinese and Western cultures and its cultural charm. This mega-event demonstrates Sands China’s ongoing support for the government’s vision to promote Macao’s diversification, ushering in a new chapter for the city’s cultural and arts industries. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR and the bureaus and departments of the Macao SAR government for their unwavering support, and to Colbert and his professional team for bringing amazing pop art works to Macao.”

Philip Colbert has earned a global fanbase with his Lobster character and his hyper-pop history paintings. Full of energy, his paintings are a fusion of themes from old master paintings, contemporary art, and everyday symbols of mass culture. His bright artistic vision comes to life in his well-known Lobster character and its immense installations.

The exhibition’s larger-than-life installations and themed sculptures are concurrently showcased at five different locations in the city, including Macao Science Center waterfront, ‌‧ART Space at Macao Cultural Center, The Venetian Macao outdoor lagoon, and two Sands China’s revitalisation areas: the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory and Taipa Houses.

Colbert has held over 50 solo exhibitions around the world since 2014, many of them in Asia, including China, Japan, and Korea. He last visited Macao for Sands China’s exhibition for Art Macao 2023. For the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, he held a public exhibition of his giant Lobster sculptures at Station F.

Colbert said: “I’m so excited to be back to Macao and it’s such an honour to be the biggest artist takeover in the city’s history. I’m so grateful to the bureaus and departments of the Macao SAR government and Sands China for having a great ambition to help bring my artistic works to life on such a big scale. Macao is a city I have been inspired by from the first time I came. I really believe that Lobster would feel right at home in the city, and it is excited that we are going to unveil three permanent sculptures in the city – may Lobster’s dream live on in Macao forever!”

Coastal Fantasia: The Lobster King’s Vacation in Macao

From now until March 16, the Macao Science Center waterfront features a new 15-metre-high inflatable installation, Lobster Submarine, as well as four thematic art sculptures along the shore that accentuate the beauty of Macao’s distinctive coastline. At The Venetian® Macao, visitors are greeted by an enormous, eye-catching 7-metre-high Lobster Flamingo, featuring The Lobster King floating in a bright pink flamingo ring in the waters of the outdoor lagoon.

Philip Colbert’s Solo Exhibition: “The Journey to the Lobster Planet Macao”

In order to expand Colbert’s artistic footprint into neighbouring community areas, Philip Colbert’s Solo Exhibition: “The Journey to the Lobster Planet Macao” is running now until Feb. 15 at‧ART Space at Macao Cultural Center 1F. Co-organised by Sands China, the Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau, and Colbert, the renowned artist’s inaugural solo exhibition in Macao has unveiled a collection of over 20 newly created artworks, ranging from oil paintings and sculptures, letting visitors discover the vibrancy of pop art in a museum ambiance.

Sands China’s Community Revitalization Series: “Philip Colbert’s Macao Art Tour”

Finally, residents and visitors can head to the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory and Taipa Houses to see Colbert’s artworks illuminate the historic sites from now until March 16 in Sands China’s Community Revitalization Series: “Philip Colbert’s Macao Art Tour.” Among the seven sculptures on display are a Lobster Firecracker and Lobster Cockerel specially crafted by Colbert by drawing inspiration from these two historic locations. This lively showcase is supported by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office.

In order to enhance the Lunar New Year ambiance for visitors during the festive season, Sands China is providing free lobster-themed fai chun by an on-site calligrapher and Chinese instrumental music performances at Iec Long for a limited time. Additionally, Sands China will host a sharing session for Macao art students to learn from Colbert Jan. 16 at‧ART Space.

Guests of honour at Wednesday’s opening ceremony at Macao Science Center waterfront were Bai Bing, deputy director-general of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Leong Wai Man, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR; Cheng Wai Tong, acting director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Mok Ian Ian, president of the Board of Directors of Macao Science Center Limited; Colbert; Dr. Wong; Dave Sun, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sands China Ltd. and managing director of Venetian Macau Limited; Wong Chio Fat, head of the shipping and seafarers department of the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR; Sou Hoi Chi, acting head of the department of cultural and recreational affairs and civic education of the Municipal Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR; and Chan Weng Hei, acting head of the marine enforcement department of the Macao Customs Service.

Meanwhile, Philip Colbert’s Solo Exhibition: “The Journey to the Lobster Planet Macao” was inaugurated Wednesday at ‧ART Space, with an opening ceremony attended by Bai, Leong, Cheng, Colbert, Dr. Wong, and Sun.

For more details about Philip Colbert’s Coastal Fantasia: The Lobster King’s Vacation in Macao, visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/sands-lifestyle/events/king-lobster-vacation-2025.html.

About Philip Colbert

Living and working in London, Scotland-born Colbert is often referred to as the “godson of Andy Warhol.” He has attracted a global following for his cartoon lobster persona and his masterful hyper-pop history paintings. His works powerfully explore the patterns of contemporary digital culture and its relationship to a deeper art historical dialogue. “I became an artist when I became a Lobster,” he famously said.

With his energetic approach to painting and pop theory, his paintings cross high art themes from old master paintings and contemporary art theory with everyday symbols of mass contemporary culture, all narrated through the eyes of Colbert’s cartoon Lobster alter ego. He has been championed as a contemporary pop art master by art world figures such as Charles Saatchi & Simon De Pury.

Colbert famously staged an artistic intervention in 2022 ahead of the opening week of the 59th Venice Biennale with an inflatable lobster sculpture that floated along the Grand Canal. Since 2014, Colbert has held more than 50 solo exhibitions worldwide, having frequently appeared in Asia, including various cities in China, Japan, and Korea. Colbert paid his last visit to Macao for Sands China’s exhibition for Art Macao 2023. For the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, he held a public exhibition featuring his giant sculptures at Station F.

