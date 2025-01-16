Aetina Embarks on Revolutionary Edge AI Enhancements with Super Mode Support for NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Nano Series

TAIPEI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aetina , a leading provider of edge AI solutions, announces its comprehensive support for Super Mode, a feature introduced in the latest NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX and Jetson Orin™ Nano modules. This enhancement, set to be enabled by the NVIDIA JetPack™ software development kit’s 6.2 release this month, delivers up to 2x boost in generative AI inference performance, reinforcing powerful applications in computer vision, robotics, and local AI deployment.

Super Mode transforms the operational capabilities of the Jetson Orin platforms by enhancing their processing performance and efficiency, making them ideal for demanding AI applications at the edge. With Super Mode, Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules deliver up to a 70% increase in AI TOPS, allowing a wide spectrum of AI models to run, including LLMs, VLMs, and Vision Transformers (ViTs). Aetina’s DeviceEdge series, including models AIE-CN/CO-1-S1, AIE-PN/PO-1-S1 and AIE-KN/KO-1-S1, are fully optimized to leverage these substantial enhancements, providing a formidable platform for enterprise and industrial AI solutions.

Key Advancements with Super Mode:

Boost AI Capabilities: Super Mode enables more complex generative AI models to run faster and more efficiently, ideal for versatile applications potential, including LLM chatbot, visual AI agent, AI-based robotics and proactive edge computing applications.

Comprehensive Ecosystem Support: The rich NVIDIA software ecosystem combines essential development tools like NVIDIA Isaac, NVIDIA Metropolis, and NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, enabling developers to rapidly build and deploy sophisticated AI solutions with confidence.

“As an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, Aetina is committed to bringing cutting-edge AI capabilities to the edge computing market,” said Troy Lin, Senior Manager of Product Development at Aetina. “The integration of Super Mode for Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules into our DeviceEdge series represents a significant leap forward in edge AI computing. It is more than just a performance upgrade – it’s a strategic investment in future AI capabilities. Super Mode helps ensure our clients’ AI infrastructure stays ahead of emerging technologies and future workload demands.”

With the NVIDIA JetPack 6.2 release, Aetina is poised to propel its clients into a new era of AI with enhanced capabilities that promise to revolutionize industrial and enterprise applications. Alongside the software updates, Aetina will launch new system models with Super Mode for Jetson Orin Nano modules in Q1 and Super Mode for Jetson Orin NX modules in Q2 2025 to accommodate the enhanced performance needs, ensuring system durability and reliability across a variety of operational conditions.

