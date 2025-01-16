AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Aetina Embarks on Revolutionary Edge AI Enhancements with Super Mode Support for NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Nano Series

PRNewswire January 16, 2025

TAIPEI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aetina, a leading provider of edge AI solutions, announces its comprehensive support for Super Mode, a feature introduced in the latest NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX and Jetson Orin™ Nano modules. This enhancement, set to be enabled by the NVIDIA JetPack™ software development kit’s 6.2 release this month, delivers up to 2x boost in generative AI inference performance, reinforcing powerful applications in computer vision, robotics, and local AI deployment.

Super Mode transforms the operational capabilities of the Jetson Orin platforms by enhancing their processing performance and efficiency, making them ideal for demanding AI applications at the edge. With Super Mode, Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules deliver up to a 70% increase in AI TOPS, allowing a wide spectrum of AI models to run, including LLMs, VLMs, and Vision Transformers (ViTs). Aetina’s DeviceEdge series, including models AIE-CN/CO-1-S1, AIE-PN/PO-1-S1 and AIE-KN/KO-1-S1, are fully optimized to leverage these substantial enhancements, providing a formidable platform for enterprise and industrial AI solutions.

Key Advancements with Super Mode:

  • Boost AI Capabilities: Super Mode enables more complex generative AI models to run faster and more efficiently, ideal for versatile applications potential, including LLM chatbot, visual AI agent, AI-based robotics and proactive edge computing applications.
  • Comprehensive Ecosystem Support: The rich NVIDIA software ecosystem combines essential development tools like NVIDIA Isaac, NVIDIA Metropolis, and NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, enabling developers to rapidly build and deploy sophisticated AI solutions with confidence.

“As an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, Aetina is committed to bringing cutting-edge AI capabilities to the edge computing market,” said Troy Lin, Senior Manager of Product Development at Aetina. “The integration of Super Mode for Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules into our DeviceEdge series represents a significant leap forward in edge AI computing. It is more than just a performance upgrade – it’s a strategic investment in future AI capabilities. Super Mode helps ensure our clients’ AI infrastructure stays ahead of emerging technologies and future workload demands.”

With the NVIDIA JetPack 6.2 release, Aetina is poised to propel its clients into a new era of AI with enhanced capabilities that promise to revolutionize industrial and enterprise applications. Alongside the software updates, Aetina will launch new system models with Super Mode for Jetson Orin Nano modules in Q1 and Super Mode for Jetson Orin NX modules in Q2 2025 to accommodate the enhanced performance needs, ensuring system durability and reliability across a variety of operational conditions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aetina-embarks-on-revolutionary-edge-ai-enhancements-with-super-mode-support-for-nvidia-jetson-orin-nx-and-nano-series-302352631.html

SOURCE Aetina Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.