JETOUR Speeds Ahead: Record-Breaking Sales with 80.3% Growth in 2024

WUHU, China, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JETOUR, the fast-rising global automotive brand, has shattered industry records in 2024, achieving a remarkable 568,387 units in annual sales, marking an extraordinary 80.3% year-on-year growth. This outstanding performance positions JETOUR as a major player in the global SUV market, redefining the pace of success and setting a new standard for the automotive industry. From a promising startup six years ago to a global force, JETOUR is quickly reshaping global automotive landscape with innovative products, unmatched performance, and a customer-first approach.

JETOUR Speed Takes Over Global Markets

In 2024, JETOUR reached new heights in global markets, securing top rankings in the SUV sector in regions such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Peru. The JETOUR models have been lauded for their stylish designs, advanced technology, and superior performance, earning numerous accolades, including the “Recommended Model” from Chile’s Recomendados Autocosmos 2024, as well as “Best Design” and “Best 7-Seater Car of the Year” awards in Egypt. JETOUR was also honored with the “2024 Red Dot Design Award”, further establishing its reputation for excellence in automotive design. These achievements reflect JETOUR’s commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative vehicles to global customers.

JETOUR’s growth is further evidenced by its expanding global footprint, now present in 65 countries with over 2,000 sales and service networks worldwide. With a fast-growing international presence, JETOUR has solidified its position as a globally recognized brand, offering products that cater to both everyday drivers and adventurous travelers.

Innovative Products Tailored for Global Travelers

JETOUR is always committed to meeting the needs of global travelers. The T2, JETOUR’s first light off-road vehicle launched in early 2024, has captured the attention of consumers in markets like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. With its sleek design and high-performance off-road capabilities, the T2 has quickly become a favorite among those seeking an exciting yet practical vehicle for their travels. As part of its sustainability efforts, JETOUR also unveiled the T2 i-DM hybrid model in December 2024, integrating advanced hybrid technology to offer a greener driving experience while maintaining JETOUR’s signature performance. This hybrid model reflects JETOUR’s commitment to reducing environmental impact while still delivering an exciting driving experience for customers seeking sustainable travel solutions.

Building the International Traveler Community

JETOUR’s dedication to its customers goes beyond just providing vehicles—it is about building a lasting connection with travelers. The “Traveler” community was introduced to global users to share experiences and enjoy exclusive benefits. The platform offers global warranty services, exclusive travel perks, and a community where JETOUR users can exchange stories of their adventures. In 2024, JETOUR hosted its inaugural International Fan Festival in Qatar. The event highlighted JETOUR’s commitment to fostering a strong, interconnected community of global travelers who share a love for adventure.

Further strengthening its customer services, JETOUR established a large spare parts warehouse in Dubai, ensuring efficient after-sales services for customers across the Middle East. JETOUR’s customer-first philosophy extends to its enhanced service offerings, ensuring a reliable ownership experience for customers worldwide.

Global Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

In addition to its commercial success, JETOUR has remained deeply committed to social responsibility and community impact. In 2024, the company undertook several key initiatives, including rural road development in Kazakhstan to improve transportation for local communities, book donations for children in Saudi Arabia to support education, and a partnership with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) to support cheetah conservation efforts in Africa. These efforts underscore JETOUR’s dedication to making a positive and lasting impact on the communities it serves, further solidifying its reputation as a socially responsible brand that cares for both people and the planet.

Looking Ahead: JETOUR’s Vision for 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, JETOUR is set to expand its “Travel+” concept, offering even more tailored and personalized travel experiences for its customers. JETOUR aims for its leadership in the hybrid off-road vehicle segment, with various hybrid models set to launch in the coming years. These models will offer adventurers a sustainable way to explore the world without compromising on performance. JETOUR’s expansion efforts will also focus on strengthening its global networks, ensuring that its innovative products and top-tier services reach even more consumers across the globe.

“JETOUR’s record-breaking performance in 2024 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction,” said Mr. Ke Chuandeng, Vice President of JETOUR Auto. “As we look toward 2025 and beyond, we are excited to continue empowering global travelers with cutting-edge vehicles and unique travel experiences that enhance their journeys.”

SOURCE Jetour