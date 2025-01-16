AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit at MWC Barcelona 2025 To Focus on Expanding O-RAN Adoption and Future Outlook

PRNewswire January 16, 2025
  • O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit to take place on Tuesday 4 March 2025, 8:30-13:00 CET in MWC Barcelona Hall 8, Theatre 6, with free online broadcast
  • The Summit will provide a comprehensive update on the state of O-RAN, insights on operational experience, regional views and initiatives, and applications in industry verticals
  • The Summit will explore the future evolution of 3GPP and O-RAN ALLIANCE architectures towards 6G

BONN, Germany, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The O-RAN ALLIANCE is pleased to announce its major industry gathering of the O-RAN community in conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2025: O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit – Expanding O-RAN Adoption and Future Outlook. The Summit will take place on Tuesday 4 March 2025, 8:30-13:00 CET in MWC Barcelona Hall 8, Theatre 6, with free online broadcast.

Banner O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit at MWC Barcelona 2025

This O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit at MWC will provide a comprehensive update on the state of O-RAN, sharing insights on operational experience, regional views on open RAN initiatives, and applications in key industry verticals. The Summit will explore the future evolution of 3GPP and O-RAN ALLIANCE architectures towards 6G.

The event will feature more than 20 speakers from the diverse O-RAN community giving relevant views and insights on different areas of open and intelligent RAN specification, development and adoption.

Attendees on-site need to have an MWC access pass and register through the MWC website. The event will be live-webcast to interested public through the O-RAN ALLIANCE website, with free access.

“Join us for the O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit at MWC Barcelona 2025,” said Abdurazak Mudesir, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and Group CTO, Deutsche Telekom. “This event will underscore O-RAN ALLIANCE’s progress and ongoing efforts to foster collaboration and innovation in the global RAN industry ecosystem, advancing the O-RAN mission to deliver open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable RAN.”

About O-RAN ALLIANCE
The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

O-RAN ALLIANCE Logo

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599771/02_o_ran_mwc_25_banner_logo.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431547/O_RAN_Logo.jpg

SOURCE O-RAN Alliance

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.