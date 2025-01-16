Independent Reserve And Golf Olympian Shannon Tan Extend Partnership To Soar To New Heights

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Independent Reserve (IR), Singapore’s first licensed cryptocurrency exchange for all investors, proudly announces its continued partnership with Shannon Tan for the next two years through 2026. A trailblazer in Singapore golf, Shannon is the nation’s first Ladies European Tour (LET) winner and also its inaugural golf Olympian.

With her sights set on the prestigious LET in 2025, Shannon embodies the discipline and focus needed to excel on the global stage. Her methodical, step-by-step approach to the sport resonates deeply with IR’s measured and strategic business philosophy. As one of the main sponsors, the crypto exchange aims to empower Shannon to soar to new heights in her career, ensuring she has additional resources to compete at the sport’s highest level.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to continue supporting Shannon on her journey as a professional golfer, representing Singapore on the world stage,” said Lasanka Perera, CEO of Independent Reserve. “Her stellar achievements in her debut season are a testament to her remarkable attitude and dedication to the sport. Shannon’s mental fortitude and discipline resonate with the values we uphold as a business. With over a decade of experience as a crypto exchange, we understand the importance of charting our own course, managing risks, and demonstrating resilience in the face of challenges. We look forward to cheering Shannon on as she takes her career to the next level.”

Rooted in Shared Aspirations

The collaboration between the parties is built on a foundation of friendship, mutual respect and a shared vision to inspire and uplift. Over the coming years, IR will work closely with Shannon to fuel her passion for the game, supporting her not just financially but as a trusted ally in her journey. The camaraderie between Perera and Tan extends beyond the golf course, celebrating the strength of working together to achieve greater results, and reinforcing IR’s values of fostering mateship and genuine connections that drive success.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendship and continued support from Lasanka and Independent Reserve. As a young athlete navigating the professional golf circuit, I’ve been inspired by Lasanka’s leadership and his approach to overcoming challenges. Their belief in me gives me the confidence to keep pushing myself and take on bigger opportunities. Representing Singapore on the world stage is a privilege, and having such a steadfast partner by my side reminds me that we are better together. I am excited about what’s ahead.”

“Better Together”: Empowering Local Communities to Scale New Horizons

As part of its corporate responsibility efforts, IR collaborates meaningfully to support the aspirations of everyday Singaporeans, providing a platform for individuals to reach their full potential. Its “Better Together” initiative strengthens communities through strategic partnerships and impactful programmes, championing underrepresented talent and fostering inclusive opportunities.

Aside from supporting athletes such as Shannon Tan, IR also partners with Extra•Ordinary People – a local charity dedicated to empowering individuals with special needs and fostering an inclusive society where everyone can thrive. In its second year with the charity, IR is working to raise awareness and support for youths with special needs to lead independent and fulfilling lives.

By providing platforms for individuals and communities to rise above and be the best versions of themselves, IR strives to make meaningful, lasting contributions to society.

About Independent Reserve

Founded in 2013, Independent Reserve is one of the oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges in the APAC region. We offer a secure, user-friendly platform for trading Bitcoin and other digital assets, catering to both individual and institutional investors.

As the first exchange licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Independent Reserve upholds the highest standards of governance, compliance, and security. Our competitive fees, advanced trading tools, and educational resources enable users to confidently navigate the world of cryptocurrencies.

Beyond our core business, Independent Reserve is dedicated to positively impacting the communities it serves, leading by example as a force for good, promoting equal opportunities and fostering a society where everyone can thrive—particularly by helping individuals with special needs lead independent lives and supporting athletes in pursuing their dreams and aspirations.

About Shannon Tan

Shannon Tan is a professional Singaporean golfer on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and Singapore’s first Golf Olympian. Starting her golfing journey at just five years old, Shannon went on to compete in various prestigious international amateur golf tournaments throughout her junior career. Her talent earned her a full-ride scholarship at Texas Tech University, where she achieved a T-4 finish at the NCAA Division I golf regionals. As an amateur, she also claimed victory at the 2023 Singapore Ladies Masters, a professional event on the China LPGA Tour. Shannon turned professional in January 2024, finishing second at the Webex Players Series Murray River on her debut.

In February 2024, Shannon made history as the first Singaporean to secure a full LET card, winning on her LET professional debut at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. She went on to notch a further four Top-10 finishes, and concluded her remarkable rookie season ranked 6th on the Order of Merit, earning a spot in the final stage of the LPGA Q-Series. Shannon also became the first golfer to represent Singapore at Olympic level, competing at the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris.

At just 20 years old, Shannon is passionate about inspiring the next generation. She aspires to be a role model for young athletes, encouraging them to pursue their dreams both on and off the golf course.

