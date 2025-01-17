AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Next Wave of Leading Women in AI Identified in New Global Data Set

PRNewswire January 17, 2025

Zeki Data’s proprietary data and scoring system has pinpointed the precise women at the forefront of AI innovation. Over 300,000 women across 90+ countries and 250+ sectors of expertise.

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zeki Data, a UK-based talent data and analytics company, announced today a new data insights product, Talent Multiplier, capable of identifying the precise women at the forefront of AI innovation organizations desire to hire, fund, or invest in.

Women hold only 25 percent of AI and data roles worldwide and make up less than 30 percent of scientists globally.

Zeki is the only dataset that identifies hidden, underrepresented, and undervalued women science and engineering talent globally. Only 25 percent of AI and data roles worldwide are held by women and Zeki’s proprietary dataset of 300,000+ women in AI is the only dataset of its kind in the world.

“Zeki has answered the question, “where are the women?” with the creation of Talent Multiplier and its Women in AI dataset,” observed Margaux Bergen, Zeki COO and Co-Founder. “All of society benefits when women have equal footing in the development of frontier technologies. Women will shape the next wave of AI and the organizations that actively hire, invest, and fund women AI innovators will lead the market.”

AI will accelerate scientific advancement in every field and according to McKinsey & Company increase corporate profits by potentially $4.4 trillion per year. Intelligence-driven targeting of investments in women can positively impact their level of influence in the development of the next wave of AI built on frontier AI models.

Talent Multiplier provides organizations with a first mover advantage to identify investment opportunities, accelerate innovation, and premier talent. Further Zeki insights on women in AI are available in its free report on Women in AI.

Zeki Data is a talent data and analytics company that applies counter terrorism intelligence techniques to positively identify individuals, organizations, and countries capable of the greatest AI innovation. Learn more at www.zekidata.com.

SOURCE Zeki

