AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • children

Create Cherished Memories with Your Loved Ones at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

PRNewswire January 17, 2025

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Escape to The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, where every moment is designed for an unforgettable experience. Blending rich Balinese culture, sustainable initiatives, and family-friendly activities, the resort is the perfect destination for a meaningful and rejuvenating getaway.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud embraces Balinese traditions through thoughtfully curated experiences. Guests are welcomed with the sacred Welcome Blessing, where holy water is collected, blessed, and ceremonially used to offer a spiritual start to their stay. Additional cultural highlights include a Canang Sari-making class, where guests learn the art of traditional Balinese offerings, and Sandikala rituals, which celebrate twilight as Balinese light torches around the resort to mark the evening’s arrival.

Families and eco-conscious travelers can explore the resort’s Hydro Haven hydroponic garden and discover sustainable farming practices. The Trigona bee hive, home to stingless bees, further highlights The Westin Ubud’s commitment to sustainability. Guests can observe these vital pollinators in action, sample fresh honey, and even adopt a bee to support local bee farming. The honey is also used in wellness treatments like Turmeric Honey Jamu and Honey Scrub, offering a holistic experience.

Parents can unwind at the signature Heavenly Spa by Westin™, while children engage in creative and educational activities at the Westin Family Kids Club. Families can take part in interactive Balinese workshops or enjoy family yoga sessions amidst the resort’s serene surroundings. The expansive pool area provides a refreshing retreat for both kids and adults.

Beyond the resort, Ubud offers an array of attractions, including Ubud Monkey Forest, Ubud Royal Palace, Tegalalang Rice Terraces, Bali Zoo, and Bali Safari Marine Park. Guests can also bond over Balinese cooking classes, making their stay truly immersive.

Enjoy an exclusive family promotion where two children under 12 stay for FREE, with a complimentary extra bed and one-way airport transfer for a minimum four-night stay.

Discover the serenity of Ubud, where Balinese traditions meet modern premium, and every family member finds their perfect sanctuary.

For additional information and reservations, please visit westinubud.com or contact the reservations team at resv.dpswr@westin.com.

Follow The Westin Resort & Spa, Ubud social media to find the latest information and promotions: Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact: 
Nadya Chendana
Marketing Manager The Westin Resort & Spa Bali,Ubud
Nadya.chendana@westin.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/create-cherished-memories-with-your-loved-ones-at-the-westin-resort–spa-ubud-bali-302354145.html

SOURCE The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.