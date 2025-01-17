AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit: A Global Favorite Among Full-Time and Professional Traders and the World’s Second-most popular Crypto Exchange

PRNewswire January 18, 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has been recognized as the second most popular cryptocurrency exchange globally, according to the latest report from CryptoQuant. The “2024 Crypto Survey: Exchange Use and Investor Behavior” underscores Bybit’s unmatched appeal to professional traders, commitment to security, and innovative offerings that cater to a diverse, global user base.

Bybit’s platform has become a hub for full-time traders, with 52% of surveyed users identifying as professionals—outperforming rivals OKX (38%) and Binance (37%). This success is supported by initiatives like the Bybit Broker Program, which has onboarded over 700 new clients in 2024, raising the total to 1,500 institutional clients. Additionally, Bybit’s Unified Trading Account (UTA) simplifies trading by centralizing spot, futures, and options activities in one seamless interface. Supporting over 70 cryptocurrencies as collateral, this system empowers traders to maximize their capital efficiency by using unrealized profits as margin across various products. UTA’s role in managing 99% of the platform’s trading volume showcases its importance to Bybit’s ecosystem.

Furthermore, Bybit’s integration of MetaTrader 5 allows users to diversify into traditional markets, such as Gold and FX, using USDT, marking another step forward in meeting the needs of professional traders.

Bybit’s global popularity spans regions including Africa, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Oceania, where it maintains a dominant presence. Even as the exchange strategically exits certain jurisdictions to comply with regulatory requirements, Bybit’s adherence to a compliance-first approach ensures sustainable growth in markets with clear regulatory frameworks. This adaptability has strengthened Bybit’s position as a trusted and reliable global platform.

The report also acknowledges Bybit’s excellence in security, customer service, and P2P trading, where it ranks as the third-best exchange globally. These accolades reflect Bybit’s dedication to delivering a secure, user-focused experience that builds trust and loyalty within its growing community.

Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit, shared:
“This achievement reflects our team’s unwavering dedication and commitment to delivering a world-class trading experience. We actively listen to our clients’ requests and continuously improve our tools to ensure a smoother trading journey. Our ability to adapt and thrive in diverse markets speaks to the strength of our vision and our focus on fostering a secure, accessible, and professional crypto ecosystem. As we continue to innovate and grow, we remain dedicated to empowering traders worldwide with the tools and trust they need to succeed.”

About Bybit
Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

