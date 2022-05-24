AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Moskowitz Law Firm, PLLC Announces Preliminary Approval of a Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Astrals Non-Fungible Tokens and Galaxy Tokens

PRNewswire January 18, 2025

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Moskowitz Law Firm, PLLC announces the preliminary approval of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers and legal title holders of Astrals Non-Fungible Tokens or Galaxy Tokens:

On January 14, 2025, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida preliminarily approved a proposed settlement of a class action captioned Harper v. O’Neal, Case No. 23-CV-21912-MORENO. The settlement class includes persons and entities who, from May 24, 2022 to January 14, 2025, purchased Astrals NFTS and/or who, before January 14, 2025, purchased GLXY tokens.

Claims for settlement benefits must be submitted by April 17, 2025. Objections to the settlement and requests for exclusion from the settlement must be received by March 3, 2025 in accordance with the instructions in the Class Notice, which is posted on the settlement website www.astralsnftsettlement.com. The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on April 1, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. For more information about the settlement and its terms please visit www.astralsnftsettlement.com.  

If you have questions about any matter in this Class Notice, please contact the following representative of Class Counsel, who can answer questions:

Adam M. Moskowitz
The Moskowitz Law Firm, PLLC
P.O. Box 653409
Miami, FL 33175
(305) 740-1423 
adam@moskowitz-law.com
service@moskowitz-law.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-moskowitz-law-firm-pllc-announces-preliminary-approval-of-a-proposed-class-action-settlement-on-behalf-of-purchasers-of-astrals-non-fungible-tokens-and-galaxy-tokens-302354648.html

SOURCE The Moskowitz Law Firm, PLLC

