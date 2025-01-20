Manifest Global Launches as a Visionary Education Investment Firm with Strategic Investment in Kaaiser

Cialfo, Singapore based edtech leader, has undergone a corporate restructuring to form the foundational building block of Manifest Global.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Manifest Global, a pioneering global education investment firm headquartered in Singapore, announces its establishment as the parent company of Cialfo, Explore, and Kaaiser; some of the most reputable and trailblazing brands of the global education industry.

With the vision to connect the world through growth, prosperity, and innovation, Manifest Global is poised to redefine global standards of excellence and innovation in the world of international student mobility. It aims to do so by empowering stakeholders across the education ecosystem to connect with each other through the best of technology and gold standards in services.

Cialfo, a Singapore-based edtech leader since 2017, has undergone a corporate restructuring to form the foundational building block of Manifest Global. Now operating as distinct entities under Manifest Global, Cialfo serves the K12 market, Explore focuses on student and counselor outreach for university stakeholders, and Kaaiser has built a world class brand within Student Placement Services. This corporate evolution reinforces Manifest Global’s dedication to creating a world where every student, irrespective of background, gains access to premier higher education opportunities.

Rohan Pasari, CEO of Manifest Global, shared, “Manifest Global marks the beginning of an ambitious chapter in our journey to reshape global education. By uniting brands like Cialfo, Explore, and now Kaaiser under one visionary group, we are creating a unified ecosystem dedicated to the mission of simplifying global student mobility and fostering meaningful connections between students, parents, educators, and services based institutions worldwide.”

Investment in Kaaiser: Strengthening Global Student Mobility

As part of this transformational journey, Manifest Global is delighted to announce a strategic investment in Kaaiser, a New Delhi-based education company renowned for its expertise in international student counseling.

Established in 1997, Kaaiser is a trusted member of the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI) and has played a pivotal role in enabling Indian students to explore the best education opportunities in Australia and beyond. In fact, Kaaiser represents the prestigious Group of 8 universities from Australia: a rare feat in itself.

Kaaiser’s exceptional reputation, and deep-rooted partnerships with leading Australian universities positions it as a valuable addition to Manifest Global’s portfolio.

Speaking on the investment in Kaaiser, Rohan added, “Kaaiser’s reputable pedigree and legacy in the Indian international higher-ed market, combined with their committed expertise in connecting students with top-tier institutions made them a natural fit for Manifest Global. Together, we’re not just investing in a company; we’re investing in the future of countless students who will benefit from expanded access and resources.”

Kapil Chandok, Founder-Director of Kaaiser, remarked, “Becoming part of Manifest Global’s portfolio is a transformative step for Kaaiser. This investment allows us to amplify and enhance the student’s journey and experience right from application to enrolment. We wish to further our mission of enabling access to quality international education by leaning on Manifest’s visionary leadership and access to its world class technology and operational efficiency.”

About Manifest Global

Manifest Global is a global education investment firm headquartered in Singapore, specializing in building companies that connect the world towards growth, prosperity, and innovation. With a portfolio of brands including Cialfo, Explore, and Kaaiser, Manifest Global is dedicated to enhancing global student mobility and fostering an interconnected education ecosystem. It’s backed by prominent global funds including Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, Square Peg Capital, Tiger Global, SEEK Growth, DLF Ventures, Cercano Management, January Capital, and more. For more information, visit manifest.inc.

About Cialfo

Cialfo is the world’s leading AI-powered platform for high school college counseling, streamlining the career exploration, college search, and application sending process. It equips counselors with a comprehensive workflow solution and provides students with a centralized hub for profile building, career exploration, and university discovery. Learn more at cialfo.co.

About Kaaiser

Established in 1996, Kaaiser is a premier education consultancy based in New Delhi, India. With over 29 years of experience in facilitating international student mobility, Kaaiser is a trusted name in the industry, representing the entire Group of Eight (Go8), an elite group of Australia’s top research universities. Kaaiser is also proud member of the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI). Learn more at kaaiser.com.

