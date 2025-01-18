AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
KuCoin Launches Official Trump Token on Spot Trading Platform

PRNewswire January 20, 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin, a top global exchange, is thrilled to announce the addition of the Official Trump (TRUMP) token to its Spot trading platform, a milestone reflecting their commitment to broadening the diverse trading portfolio. Trading for TRUMP begins with a call auction on January 18, 2025, from 13:00 to 14:00 UTC, followed by regular trading at 14:00 UTC. Deposits are open immediately on the SOL-SPL network, with withdrawals starting at 10:00 on January 19, 2025.

$TRUMP token encapsulates a moment that transcended into a viral meme, symbolizing a remarkable chapter in digital culture. This token leverages the viral nature of modern memes to offer a unique asset in the blockchain space. The token is supported on KuCoin by trading bots including Spot Grid, Infinity Grid, and AI-driven strategies, enhancing trading flexibility and options for users.

To celebrate this launch, users depositing $TRUMP before January 22, 2025, will receive a 30 USDT trading fee discount, enhancing their trading experience. For more details about the token and to participate in the offering, visit KuCoin’s official website.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 38 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots. KuCoin has garnered accolades such as “Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges” by Forbes and has been recognized among the “Top 50 Global Unicorns” by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kucoin-launches-official-trump-token-on-spot-trading-platform-302354820.html

SOURCE KuCoin

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

