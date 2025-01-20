AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Empowering Stays with Purpose as Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud Introduces 1% Smiles & Trees Program

PRNewswire January 20, 2025

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud is excited to introduce the “1% – Stay for Smiles & Trees” program, a unique initiative that merges our commitment to hospitality with social and environmental responsibility. Through this program, 1% of every booking made directly on our website is allocated to support local charities and environmental projects. This initiative reflects our belief that true prosperity and well-being come from giving back to the community and the natural environment that surrounds us.

The “1% – Stay for Smiles & Trees” program allows each guest at Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud to make a meaningful impact on the Gianyar community and its natural beauty. In partnership with Dinas Lingkungan Hidup Kabupaten Gianyar, contributions from direct bookings are used to support reforestation projects, planting trees in critical areas to help restore natural habitats and combat climate change. Additionally, the program provides essential funding to social foundations in Gianyar, offering vital care, resources, and opportunities to children in orphanages and foundations supporting children with disabilities and autism.

At Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud, we believe our responsibilities extend beyond hospitality. While delivering exceptional service remains at our core, we are deeply committed to uplifting our local community and protecting the environment. By investing in these initiatives, we help foster a cycle of prosperity and well-being that positively impacts everyone. Each guest at Arkamara becomes part of this mission, making every stay a meaningful contribution toward a greener planet and a healthier, more prosperous community.

When guests book directly with us, they become part of a larger movement. 1% of their booking value directly supports local charities and reforestation efforts, enhancing the positive impact of their stay. Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud collaborates with notable local foundations, including Yayasan Permata Hati, Sjaki Tari Us Foundation, The Legong, and Yayasan Bhakti Senang Hati, which all work tirelessly to uplift vulnerable community members and protect the environment.

The 1% for Smile and Trees program is a reflection of our core values at Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud. By fostering joy in our community and protecting nature, we are proud to uphold our responsibility to society and the environment, ensuring a brighter, greener future for all.” Endy Hermawan, General Manager of Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud.

Together, we ensure that Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud is more than a place to stay, it is a place where hospitality meets purpose, creating a legacy of Smiles & Trees” program. We invite guests to join us in a journey toward a sustainable, thriving future for all.

For further information please contact:
Ratih Aristia
Asst. Marcomm Manager
Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud
T: +62 361 982367
Jl. Katik Lantang, Singakerta, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571
https://dijiwasanctuaries.com/at/arkamaraubud 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/empowering-stays-with-purpose-as-arkamara-dijiwa-ubud-introduces-1-smiles–trees-program-302355140.html

SOURCE Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.