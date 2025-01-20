AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHINT Launches its First ESG Strategy to Help Global Business Achieve Sustainable Transformation

PRNewswire January 20, 2025

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This month, CHINT, a global leader in smart energy, unveiled its 2030 sustainable development strategy, making a milestone in its commitment to a greener future. The launch was witnessed by thousands of supply chain partners and led by five Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) from CHINT‘s key subsidiaries.

CHINT Launches its First ESG Strategy (PRNewsfoto/CHINT Group)

At the heart of the strategy lies CHINT’s newly introduced “EMPOWER” Sustainable Development Model, which guides eight key actions:

1. Addressing Climate Change
2. Clean Technology Opportunities
3. Promoting Circular Economy
4. Sustainable Product Management
5. Human Capital Development
6. Sustainable Supply Chain Management
7. Corporate Governance
8. Business Ethics

CHINT has also articulated its ESG vision, “Committed to becoming a global leader in smart and green energy solutions,” and its ESG mission, “Leading the green transformation of energy, making electric power safer, greener, more convenient and efficient.” By fostering cross-departmental collaboration and engaging external partners, CHINT is ensuring the effective execution of its ESG initiatives, strengthening its long-term value, and amplifying its positive social impact.

“Facing with the pressing challenges of climate change, sustainable development is no longer a choice but an imperative,” Nan Cunhui said, Chairman of CHINT Group. “We are committed to becoming an ‘explorer, advocate and practitioner’ of green and low-carbon development, and fully integrating sustainable development into its business, collaborating with global partners to embed ESG into corporate strategies, foster a sustainable development ecosystem, drive energy transformation, and collectively turn aspirations for a sustainable future into reality.

As a leading enterprise with in-depth layout in the global electric power and new energy market, CHINT has embedded ESG into its corporate strategy and operations. The company continues to pioneer ESG best practices, playing a key role in driving sustainable industry transformation and setting a benchmark for responsible business leadership.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chint-launches-its-first-esg-strategy-to-help-global-business-achieve-sustainable-transformation-302355165.html

SOURCE CHINT Group

