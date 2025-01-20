AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
KuCoin Appoints BC Wong as CEO to Lead Compliance and Global Expansion

PRNewswire January 20, 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin, a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the appointment of BC Wong as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This strategic decision underscores KuCoin’s commitment to global growth, innovation, and regulatory compliance.

BC Wong, widely known within the organization as “BC,” is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in the cryptocurrency industry. As a key member of KuCoin’s leadership team, his expertise and strategic vision have been instrumental in establishing KuCoin as a reliable platform for millions of users worldwide.

Throughout his tenure, BC has advanced global regulatory engagement while skillfully navigating industry challenges. Under his leadership, KuCoin remains dedicated to prioritizing user-centricity, robust security, and technological innovation.

“Our priority is to build a reliable platform for our users,” BC stated. “As CEO, I am focused on enhancing our global presence and fostering collaboration with regulators to create a secure, inclusive financial ecosystem. Together with our partners and users, we will shape the future of finance.”

Focus on Compliance and Reliability

A Singaporean with a Juris Doctor degree from Singapore Management University and a master’s degree from George Washington University, Wong brings a global perspective to KuCoin. In his previous role as Chief Legal Officer, he spearheaded efforts to secure regulatory licenses and strengthen relationships with regulators, reinforcing KuCoin’s commitment to compliance.

Wong has been instrumental in collaborating with regulators across the EU, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, reinforcing KuCoin’s reputation as a compliant and secure platform. His strategic efforts have reinforced KuCoin’s commitment to providing a safe and reliable trading environment on a global scale.

Empowering Users Globally

KuCoin is dedicated to democratizing access to cryptocurrency through secure and innovative solutions. By expanding its presence in key markets, the company continues to provide seamless, user-friendly experiences for investors worldwide.

Under BC’s leadership, KuCoin has also prioritized Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), partnering with organizations such as the Global CSR Foundation and the American Medical Women’s Association. Notable initiatives include participation in the UN COP28 Climate Change Conference, Green Blockchain Projects, the Light Up Africa Program, and the Climate Change Bucket initiative, benefiting over 50,000 women and children globally.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 38 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots. KuCoin has garnered accolades such as “Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges” by Forbes and has been recognized among the “Top 50 Global Unicorns” by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kucoin-appoints-bc-wong-as-ceo-to-lead-compliance-and-global-expansion-302355159.html

SOURCE KuCoin

