Infosys leads the industry with the fastest growing CAGR in brand value of 18% over 5 years. Maintains leadership as a global Top 3 IT services brand

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh is the No.1 IT services CEO, for the second year in a row, in the Brand Guardianship Index 2025

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation firm, has recognized the company as a Top 3 IT services brand and the fastest growing IT services brand globally, with a CAGR of 18% over 5 years in its Brand Finance Global 500 2025 report. Infosys’ brand value has grown to over US$16 billion in 2025, and Infosys is ranked as #132 most valuable brand in the world.

Infosys Chief Executive Officer, Salil Parekh, for the second year in a row, tops the IT services ranking in Brand Finance’s Brand Guardianship Index (BGI) 2025 for the role of CEO as brand custodian and steward of long-term shareholder value.

“Over the last four decades, brand Infosys has been nurtured by our founders and our leadership, carefully balancing purpose, promise and performance. This relentless focus is reflected in the brand’s leadership and steady gains in brand value over the years,” said Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. “We are delighted with Brand Finance’s recognition of Infosys’ continued brand momentum and differentiated value creation for businesses in an AI-first world,” he added.

Brand Finance has positioned Infosys among the world’s top 3 most valuable IT services brands for the fourth consecutive year. This is a testament to Infosys’ deep relevance and leadership in a world where companies are looking to digital and enterprise AI solutions to solve tough business challenges. Infosys has earned a brand reputation for tackling critical IT challenges, while upholding ethical standards, fostering trust and inclusion. This is enabled through continued investments in sub-brands like Infosys Topaz – its generative AI-powered solutions and Infosys Cobalt – the industry’s first ever cloud services brand.

David Haigh, CEO and Chairman at Brand Finance, commented, “Infosys has demonstrated remarkable growth over the past five years, achieving the fastest CAGR among IT services brands. The company has strategically prioritized innovation and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on generative AI. Infosys has also consistently leveraged high-profile sponsorships and strategic partnerships, intensifying its brand visibility and market presence in recent years. This commitment to technological innovation and strategic brand positioning has not only enhanced Infosys’ brand value growth but has also strengthened its brand on the global stage, reflected in an enhanced brand strength score and an impressive AAA rating.”

Even as brand Infosys has evolved to remain relevant to the shifting needs of stakeholders and to help them navigate their next, it remains unchanging in its commitment to live its purpose – amplifying human potential and creating the next opportunity for all. With the work of Infosys Foundation, the brand continues to create positive impact in healthcare, education, sustainability, and women empowerment. The Infosys Springboard initiative helps build digital skills by providing free learning programs to 12 million people around the world. As an environmentally conscious global enterprise, Infosys continues to be carbon neutral. The brand was recognized by Ethisphere, once again, in 2024, among the world’s most ethical companies.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys