AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) Supports Communities in Need Through Donations to SGSHARE and California Wildfires Relief

PRNewswire January 21, 2025

AmChamSG Commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service with St Luke’s ElderCare at the Singapore Flyer

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) is donating $5,000 to the California wildfires relief, as well as SGSHARE, a national regular giving program by the Community Chest in conjunction with SG60 to rally Singapore to support communities in need. The funds were raised at a farewell dinner honoring U.S. Ambassador to Singapore H.E. Jonathan E. Kaplan in the lead up to Martin Luther King, (MLK) Jr., Day of Service.

AmChamSG volunteers also spent MLK Jr. Day with elders from St Luke’s ElderCare on their first visit to the Singapore Flyer, providing an enriching experience and fostering meaningful connections. A federal holiday in the U.S., MLK Jr. Day was first observed in 1986 in memory of the civil rights hero. Since 1994, Americans have been encouraged to commemorate the day through acts of service.

Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei, Chief Executive Officer of AmChamSG said, “We have been volunteering on MLK Jr. Day since 2021. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., ‘Everyone can be great, because everyone can serve.’

An AmChamSG strategic pillar, Community is at the heart of our member companies’ purpose. Amidst global uncertainty, AmChamSG member companies, including CSR partners Micron and West Pharmaceutical Services, remain committed to the economic and social development of Singapore.”

About AmCham Singapore

Established in 1973, the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmCham Singapore) is the largest and the most active international business association in Singapore and Southeast Asia, with nearly 700 member companies.

Our Chamber comprises 12 industry-specific committees: five sectoral and seven functional. AmCham is a forward-thinking, business-progressive association. Our mission is to create value for our members by providing advocacy, thought leadership, and community. Our membership includes American companies and Singaporean and third-country companies with significant U.S. business interests.

AmCham is an independent, non-partisan business organization. Our goal is to provide the information and facilitate the access and connections that give members insight into the local, regional, and global operating environment, enhance their professional capabilities, and enable them to make well informed business decisions.

www.amcham.com.sg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-american-chamber-of-commerce-in-singapore-amchamsg-supports-communities-in-need-through-donations-to-sgshare-and-california-wildfires-relief-302355965.html

SOURCE The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.