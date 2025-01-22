AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

SecPod SanerNow Named Leader & Outperformer in GigaOm’s Patch Management Report

PRNewswire January 22, 2025

SanerNow achieves perfect scores in multiple key areas, underlining its patch management effectiveness and leading innovation in the patching space.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SecPod is proud to announce its recognition as a Leader and Outperformer in the 2024 GigaOm Radar for Patch Management. This acknowledgment highlights the exceptional innovation and capabilities of SecPod’s flagship solution, SanerNow, in the patch management domain.

SecPod SanerNow Named Leader & Outperformer in GigaOm’s Patch Management Report

SanerNow earned a score of 5/5 in multiple key areas, including patch lifecycle management, patch testing, patch prioritization, and its source repository, further underscoring its comprehensive patch management features.

SanerNow differentiates itself from other patching solutions in its advanced risk-based remediation process that incorporates factors like vulnerability severity and asset criticality to empower organizations to focus their efforts on the most dangerous risks.

“Today’s patch management market is experiencing a profound transformation, driven by AI, threat intelligence, and the growing complexity of cybersecurity challenges,” said Whit Walters. “SecPod’s SanerNow platform offers a practical approach that moves beyond routine updates, integrating patch management with risk assessment and exposure tracking to help organizations address security challenges in increasingly complex IT environment,” Whit Walters, the report’s analyst, states.

Our mission has always been to redefine cybersecurity by making prevention the cornerstone of a safer, cyber-resilient world. Today’s patch management tools often fall short of delivering the holistic and proactive approach organizations need. Being named a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar is a testament to our focus on innovation and our commitment to empowering organizations with simplified, automated solutions that stop cyberattacks before they even start,” said Chandrashekhar Basavanna, CEO of SecPod. 

Today’s enterprises need an integrated, automatable, and unified approach to risk remediation to cyberattacks, and SanerNow is built on the Continuous Vulnerability and Exposure Management (CVEM) framework created by SecPod to do just that. Our CVEM framework integrates risk detection, assessment, prioritization, and remediation under a single umbrella to overcome siloed solutions and prevent cyberattacks effectively.

This recognition also further cements SanerNow’s position as a trusted solution for enterprises and organizations of all sizes. By addressing critical vulnerabilities with speed and precision, SanerNow empowers businesses to stay secure in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

For more information on the GigaOm Radar for Patch Management, visit our website. 

About SecPod: SecPod is a SaaS-based cybersecurity technology company created with a singular, unwavering goal of preventing cyberattacks. Founded in 2008, the company provides top-of-the-line advanced vulnerability management and cloud security solutions that strengthen organizations’ cybersecurity posture worldwide. 

SecPod Technologies Logo

 

SOURCE Secpod Technologies

