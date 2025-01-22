AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CKGSB Professor Wang Neng Receives 2024 CBER-Circle Insight Award for Groundbreaking Research in Blockchain Economics

PRNewswire January 22, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Professor WANG Neng, Dean’s Distinguished Chair Professor of Finance and Senior Associate Dean at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB), has been awarded the prestigious 2024 CBER-Circle Insight Award, an award jointly founded by the Crypto and Blockchain Economic Research (CBER) Forum and Circle, a prominent U.S. fintech company, which recognizes one groundbreaking academic study each year for its global impact. This honor highlights the world-class research expertise and significant global impact of CKGSB’s faculty.

Blockchain economics has become a pivotal area of exploration within economic research. The award-winning study, “Tokenomics: Dynamic Adoption and Valuation”, co-authored with Professor William Lin CONG from Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business and Professor Ye LI from the University of Washington, is one of the earliest theoretical frameworks in token pricing and a foundational study in the field. It has laid the groundwork for a wide range of theoretical and empirical studies, many of which have been featured in top-tier academic journals and presented at prominent conferences worldwide.

The study introduces a dynamic asset pricing model for blockchain platform tokens, illustrating how tokens drive user adoption and foster ecosystem growth. It also analyzes the nonlinear relationships between token prices and factors such as platform productivity, user heterogeneity, and network size. This research holds profound implications for understanding competition among blockchain platforms and the pricing of related assets.

As of January 2025, “Tokenomics: Dynamic Adoption and Valuation” had garnered over 730 citations on Google Scholar, ranking among the most-cited papers published in recent years by the Review of Financial Studies, one of the leading finance journals. Recognized as a top 1% highly cited paper in the Scopus database, the research has also informed policy decisions by major organizations, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Government of Canada.

About Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Established in Beijing in November 2002, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is China’s first privately-funded and research-driven business school. The school aims to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, sense of social responsibility, innovative mindset, and ability to lead with empathy and compassion (https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ckgsb-professor-wang-neng-receives-2024-cber-circle-insight-award-for-groundbreaking-research-in-blockchain-economics-302356791.html

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

